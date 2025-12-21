Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.
Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.
Refresh often for the latest information.
What we're watching for early
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (concussion): He has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, but there's still time ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Stay tuned. With Charlie Jones (ankle) out, Mitchell Tinsley could be in line for more targets.
Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (groin): He was limited in practice all week, but still might give it a try on Sunday. Tre' Harris (hip) was not on the team's final injury report and could fill in, if needed.
Jason Sanders, K, MIA (hip): With Quinn Ewers starting at QB, the Dolphins might need to rely on field goals. However, it's still unclear as to whether it will be Riley Patterson or Sanders getting the call.
Mason Tipton, WR, NO (illness): With Devaughn Vele (shoulder) on IR, the Saints could be down to just the trio of Chris Olave, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis at WR.
Tyrod Taylor , QB, NYJ (groin): While Taylor says he's feeling good enough to play, Brady Cook will start again for the Jets. Justin Fields (knee) appears to be farther away from a return than Taylor.
Gunnar Helm, TE, TEN (toe): He's been splitting TE work with Chig Okonkwo and is expected to be in the passing mix on Sunday.
Van Jefferson, WR, TEN (back): Tennessee's primary deep threat is expected to be able to play on Sunday.
Ruled out before Sunday
Bam Knight, RB, ARI (ankle): Michael Carter gets the call over Emari Demercado to handle lead back duties after Knight was placed on IR.
KhaDarel Hodge, WR, ATL (shin): Hodge's season is over as he's been placed on IR. Darnell Mooney and David Sills V may maintain their very modest fantasy value as a result.
Matt Prater, K, BUF (quad): Michael Badgley was signed this week to fill in for the veteran kicker.
Dylan Sampson, RB, CLE (hand): Trayveon Williams will once again be the primary backup to Quinshon Judkins.
David Njoku, TE, CLE (knee): Harold Fannin Jr. has been making the absence of the veteran TE far less of a nuisance.
Justin Watson, WR, HOU (Achilles): The receiver was not activated from the IR ahead of Week 16's game. It's still possible he sees some snaps over the final two weeks.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB, JAX (finger): Tuten will undergo surgery and is done for the rest of the regular season. DeeJay Dallas will join LeQuint Allen Jr. in the backup mix behind Travis Etienne Jr.
Rashee Rice, WR, KC (concussion): Tyquan Thornton is also out due to a concussion, so QB Gardner Minshew will be forced to rely upon the likes of Xavier Worthy.
Ty Chandler, RB, MIN (knee): It wasn't until Saturday that the team made it official that Chandler would remain on IR for Week 16. Aaron Jones Sr. and Jordan Mason certainly don't need the help right now anyway.
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO (knee): To add to the Saints' backfield issues, Devin Neal (hamstring) was placed on IR. It looks like it may be time for Audric Estime. That's not something a fantasy manager wants in his playoff lineup.
Mason Taylor, TE, NYJ (neck): Jeremy Ruckert, who just signed a two-year extension with the team, should see a bunch of targets.
What we're watching for late
Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): Michael Wilson is certainly the safer play, but it does appear that Harrison might be able to suit up on Sunday. However, the team is expected to "ease him back in" to action.
Xavier Weaver, WR, ARI (hamstring): Andre Baccellia (neck) was placed on IR, leaving Jalen Brooks as the only healthy alternative should Weaver not be able to go.
Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): London is expected to play, as is TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) who was not on the team's final injury report of the week.
Nick Chubb, RB, HOU (ribs): Since he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, chances are good he plays. Woody Marks (ankle) was limited but could also be in the RB mix. Jawhar Jordan could be a sleeper surprise if either other RB sits.
Christian Kirk, WR, HOU (illness): Even if he plays, it's hard to trust any Texans wideout other than Nico Collins.