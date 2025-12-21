        <
          Fantasy football Week 16 inactives: Status of Tee Higgins, Marvin Harrison Jr. and others

          Why Field Yates is in on C.J. Stroud in Week 16 (0:45)

          Field Yates explains why C.J. Stroud is poised for a strong fantasy week against the Raiders. (0:45)

          • ESPN Fantasy
          Dec 21, 2025, 11:53 AM

          Whom should you start? Whom should you sit? To help you set your fantasy football lineups and avoid starting an offensive player who won't be in the lineup, we'll post fantasy-relevant updates and analysis here as NFL teams release their official inactives lists.

          Official Sunday inactives should begin coming in approximately 90 minutes before the scheduled kickoff times: around 11:30 a.m. ET for the early games and 2:30 p.m. ET for the late-afternoon games.

          Refresh often for the latest information.

          What we're watching for early

          • Tee Higgins, WR, CIN (concussion): He has yet to clear the league's concussion protocol, but there's still time ahead of Sunday's kickoff. Stay tuned. With Charlie Jones (ankle) out, Mitchell Tinsley could be in line for more targets.

          • Quentin Johnston, WR, LAC (groin): He was limited in practice all week, but still might give it a try on Sunday. Tre' Harris (hip) was not on the team's final injury report and could fill in, if needed.

          • Jason Sanders, K, MIA (hip): With Quinn Ewers starting at QB, the Dolphins might need to rely on field goals. However, it's still unclear as to whether it will be Riley Patterson or Sanders getting the call.

          • Mason Tipton, WR, NO (illness): With Devaughn Vele (shoulder) on IR, the Saints could be down to just the trio of Chris Olave, Kevin Austin Jr. and Dante Pettis at WR.

          • Tyrod Taylor , QB, NYJ (groin): While Taylor says he's feeling good enough to play, Brady Cook will start again for the Jets. Justin Fields (knee) appears to be farther away from a return than Taylor.

          • Gunnar Helm, TE, TEN (toe): He's been splitting TE work with Chig Okonkwo and is expected to be in the passing mix on Sunday.

          • Van Jefferson, WR, TEN (back): Tennessee's primary deep threat is expected to be able to play on Sunday.

          Ruled out before Sunday

          What we're watching for late

          • Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, ARI (heel): Michael Wilson is certainly the safer play, but it does appear that Harrison might be able to suit up on Sunday. However, the team is expected to "ease him back in" to action.

          • Xavier Weaver, WR, ARI (hamstring): Andre Baccellia (neck) was placed on IR, leaving Jalen Brooks as the only healthy alternative should Weaver not be able to go.

          • Drake London, WR, ATL (knee): London is expected to play, as is TE Kyle Pitts Sr. (knee) who was not on the team's final injury report of the week.

          • Nick Chubb, RB, HOU (ribs): Since he practiced in full on Thursday and Friday, chances are good he plays. Woody Marks (ankle) was limited but could also be in the RB mix. Jawhar Jordan could be a sleeper surprise if either other RB sits.

          • Christian Kirk, WR, HOU (illness): Even if he plays, it's hard to trust any Texans wideout other than Nico Collins.