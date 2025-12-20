College football's transfer portal officially opens at midnight ET on Jan. 2. However, players have been announcing their intentions to transfer since the season ended.

Once the portal opens, players have until Jan. 16 to enter their name to transfer. It doesn't mean they have to find their new schools by then -- or that they can't return to their previous schools.

We are tracking the notable players entering the portal as well as those players who will re-sign with their current schools. Here's the latest news and updates on how the 2026 season could be transformed.