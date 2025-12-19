Stephen A. Smith explains why he has a rematch of Ohio State vs. Indiana in the CFP National Championship. (1:01)

The College Football Playoff is as big a stage as you'll find in the sport -- a stage on which eight teams will be performing across four games Friday and Saturday as part of the competition's first round.

Fittingly, participating teams will bring their A-game in the uniform department, with the national spotlight settling on their program for the weekend. Oregon -- unsurprisingly given its seemingly unending closet of thread combinations -- is setting the bar with a strong green look. Oklahoma is rocking their iconic crimson jerseys. Other programs are putting their best foot forward with icy white combinations or spiced-up traditional home uniforms with CFP bling.

Here's what every team will be wearing in the first round of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon

Going Green.



CFP First Round uni combo for the Ducks. Wear green on Saturday!#GoDucks x @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/rmR7VodQLS — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2025

Oklahoma