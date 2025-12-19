The College Football Playoff is as big a stage as you'll find in the sport -- a stage on which eight teams will be performing across four games Friday and Saturday as part of the competition's first round.
Fittingly, participating teams will bring their A-game in the uniform department, with the national spotlight settling on their program for the weekend. Oregon -- unsurprisingly given its seemingly unending closet of thread combinations -- is setting the bar with a strong green look. Oklahoma is rocking their iconic crimson jerseys. Other programs are putting their best foot forward with icy white combinations or spiced-up traditional home uniforms with CFP bling.
Here's what every team will be wearing in the first round of the College Football Playoff.
Oregon
Going Green.— Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 18, 2025
CFP First Round uni combo for the Ducks. Wear green on Saturday!#GoDucks x @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/rmR7VodQLS
James Madison
https://t.co/DsGg8ZKCTd pic.twitter.com/0gTkAHpXLU— JMU Football (@JMUFootball) December 18, 2025
Texas A&M
The details🪡 pic.twitter.com/D123bOYWc6— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 17, 2025
Miami
First Round threads ⚪️🪡#GoCanes | @CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/BIw4XClJAW— Miami Hurricanes Football (@CanesFootball) December 18, 2025
Ole Miss
Deck The Vaught 🎄🎅#CFBPlayoff x #HottyToddy pic.twitter.com/XWQV0nyS8T— Ole Miss Football (@OleMissFB) December 19, 2025
Tulane
A classic photoshoot for a classic look#RollWave x #CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/E4Hz2xYKuM— Tulane Football (@GreenWaveFB) December 18, 2025
Oklahoma
24 hours 🕖@GracenHalton1 | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/niz1HKAzkX— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 19, 2025
Alabama
Gameday READY 🔥#CFBPlayoff | #RollTide pic.twitter.com/Xl2coHPBUb— Alabama Football (@AlabamaFTBL) December 19, 2025