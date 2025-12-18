Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza joins Pat McAfee and breaks down the program's mindset heading into the College Football Playoff. (0:55)

Indiana is expected to finalize a new three-year contract with offensive coordinator Mike Shanahan, a source confirmed to ESPN on Thursday, as the school reinforces its commitment to coach Curt Cignetti's staff.

The deal will keep Shanahan as Indiana's offensive playcaller for the 2026 season and potentially through 2028. Shanahan has worked on Cignetti's staffs since 2016, at IU-Pennsylvania, Elon and James Madison before coming to Indiana in 2024.

Indiana last week secured a new contract for defensive coordinator Bryant Haines that will make him among the nation's highest-paid assistants. Cignetti lost only one assistant from the 2024 staff and will have at least his two primary coordinators back next fall.

The (Bloomington) Herald-Times first reported Shanahan's new deal with the Hoosiers, who secured their first outright Big Ten title since 1945 and have the top seed entering the College Football Playoff. Indiana will face Oklahoma or Alabama on Jan. 1 in the College Football Playoff quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl presented by Prudential.

Led by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana's offense ranks third nationally in scoring (41.9 PPG) and rose to 10th in rushing (221 YPG), a significant increase from 2024. Since Shanahan's arrival, Indiana leads the FBS in scoring at 41.6 points per game.

Shanahan, 35, is a former Pitt wide receiver who started his career at his alma mater before joining Cignetti.