Michigan's investigation into its football program and wider athletic department could lead to findings of additional misconduct that might trigger more employment terminations, interim university president Domenico Grasso said Wednesday.

In a video statement, Grasso described the week since football coach Sherrone Moore's firing as "no doubt a challenging time for our university community."

Michigan fired Moore on Dec. 10 for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member, discovered through a university investigation. Moore faces three criminal charges, including felony third-degree home invasion, for allegedly confronting the staff member at her residence after being fired.

Michigan's investigation into Moore's conduct and the football program continues, and the university commissioned Chicago-based law firm Jenner & Block to conduct a larger review of the athletic department culture, conduct and procedures following a series of scandals.

"We will take whatever steps are necessary to ensure that conduct like this does not happen again," said Grasso, who took over as interim president in May and will step down when a permanent president is installed. "Make no mistake. We will leave no stone unturned, and any further action we take will be based on credible evidence and findings, developed through a rigorous investigation.

"If the university learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants a termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of Coach Moore."

Grasso encouraged those who have information regarding misconduct within the football program or athletic department to contact Jenner & Block.

"Our focus is strictly on uncovering the facts," Grasso said. "It is my job, my duty, to ensure the integrity of this investigation."

Grasso also briefly addressed Michigan's search for its next football coach. Athletic director Warde Manuel, who has led the department since 2016, has not publicly addressed the search, which he is expected to lead.

Biff Poggi, a Michigan staff member under both Moore and predecessor Jim Harbaugh, is serving as interim head coach for Michigan's upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl matchup against Texas on Dec. 31.

"We will hire an individual who is of the highest moral character and who will serve as a role model and a respected leader for the entire football program," Grasso said. "And who will, with dignity and integrity, be a fierce competitor."