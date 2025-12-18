Open Extended Reactions

TCU quarterback Josh Hoover intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal, he announced on social media Thursday.

Hoover will be one of the most productive and coveted players available, as he projects to have the most passing yards (9,629) and touchdown passes (71) of any player returning to college football next season. Hoover says he will not play for TCU in the Alamo Bowl.

Hoover reflected on his decision in a post on Instagram, writing, "I've prayed about this and decided that I will be entering the transfer portal," and thanking his Horned Frogs coaches and teammates, among others.

"I'm so thankful to have had the opportunity to represent TCU for an incredible 4 years," his post continued. "It has been a dream to be able to play and graduate from this university and I will forever be grateful for that."

Hoover has been TCU's starting quarterback since midway through the 2023 season, throwing for 439 yards and four touchdowns in his first start against BYU. In 2024, he set a school record with 3,949 passing yards.

Hoover will draw interest from the highest levels of the sport, as he is already considered a draftable prospect. Instead of the NFL, sources said he intends to play out his final year of eligibility and polish his game for the next level. He will bring with him 19 wins as a starter over his four seasons, including nine wins in 2024 and eight this season.

He blistered North Carolina this year in a season-opening blowout, throwing for 284 yards and two touchdowns. He had four touchdown passes in the regular-season finale against Cincinnati and threw for 379 yards and five touchdowns against SMU in September.