Missouri State is finalizing a five-year deal to hire SMU offensive coordinator Casey Woods as its next head coach, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Thursday.

Woods was the offensive coordinator for SMU's playoff run in 2024, and he also spent time at Missouri, UAB and Auburn.

He will replace Ryan Beard, who was hired as Coastal Carolina coach last week after guiding Missouri State in its transition from FCS to FBS and going 19-16 in three seasons.

The Bears will face Arkansas State in the Xbox Bowl on Thursday (9 p.m. ET, ESPN2). Offensive coordinator Nick Petrino, the son of longtime coach Bobby Petrino, is serving as the interim head coach for the bowl game.

Woods' hiring is pending board approval at Missouri State on Friday.