Duke quarterback Darian Mensah announced Friday he would return to the Blue Devils next season.

Mensah, who led Duke to the ACC championship earlier this month, had explored entering the NFL draft. But in a video message he posted to his Instagram account entitled, "The Decision," he announced, "Let's run this back."

Mensah transferred to Duke from Tulane this past offseason, signing a deal worth a reported $8 million over two years. He immediately elevated the Blue Devils' offense and posted career highs with 3,646 yards passing, 30 touchdown passes and a completion percentage at 68%. His total passing yards ranked No. 3 in the nation, and his passing touchdowns ranked fifth.

In his Instagram video, Mensah said, "This year was everything to me. This team, this locker room, this family welcomed me with open arms ... When the odds were against us, we kept fighting. I wouldn't trade any of it for the world."