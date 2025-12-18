New coach Pete Golding says he is reminding younger Ole Miss players what the CFP and a first-round matchup vs. Tulane means to seniors like quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. (2:40)

Ole Miss linebacker Suntarine Perkins, defensive tackle Will Echoles, center Brycen Sanders and defensive back Antonio Kite have committed to returning in 2026, the school announced Thursday.

All four starters have signed deals with the school to return under new coach Pete Golding next year, a source told ESPN, ahead of the Rebels' first-ever College Football Playoff game.

The Rebels are working to retain their key returning players amid former coach Lane Kiffin's move to LSU and the impending opening of the transfer portal window on Jan. 2. Kiffin is taking several assistant coaches and staffers with him to Baton Rouge.

Echoles earned second-team All-SEC honors and leads all Power 4 defensive tackles with 26 pressures this season, according to ESPN Research. Perkins was a third-team All-SEC selection in 2024 after recording a team-high 10.5 sacks.

The Rebels are also attempting to bring back star running back Kewan Lacy, the SEC's second-leading rusher, and starting quarterback Trinidad Chambliss has said he'll weigh his options if he receives an NCAA waiver for an additional season of eligibility.

Kiffin left for SEC rival LSU on Nov. 30 and will not coach Ole Miss in the CFP. Golding, the Rebels' defensive coordinator for the past three years, was promoted to permanent head coach.

The No. 6 seed Rebels host No. 11 Tulane on Saturday (3:30 p.m. ET, TNT/HBO Max/truTV) in their first-round game, a rematch of a nonconference meeting the Rebels won 45-10 on Sept. 20.