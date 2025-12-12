Open Extended Reactions

The SEC announced its 2026 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Thursday evening with a notable difference from years past -- the league is switching to a nine-game conference schedule beginning next season.

The move, which was approved by the SEC's presidents and chancellors in August, allows for each SEC team to face every other SEC program once every two years while maintaining three annual opponents. Each SEC team will still have to schedule at least one nonconference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 conference or Notre Dame each season.

The most anticipated game in the conference -- and perhaps the country -- will come in Week 3 when Lane Kiffin leads LSU into Oxford on Sept. 19 to face his former team, Ole Miss. Another highlight has Georgia visiting Alabama on Oct. 10 in a rematch of this season's SEC championship game.

Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2026:

Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina

Sept. 12: at Kentucky

Sept. 19: vs. Florida State

Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

Oct. 10: vs. Georgia

Oct. 17: at Tennessee

Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at LSU

Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt

Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga

Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

Sept. 5: vs. North Alabama

Sept. 12: at Utah

Sept. 19: vs. Georgia

Sept. 26: vs. Tulsa

Oct. 3: at Texas A&M

Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Missouri

Nov. 7: at Auburn

Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 21: at Texas

Nov. 28: vs. LSU

Sept. 5: vs. Baylor*

Sept. 12: vs. Southern Miss

Sept. 19: vs. Florida

Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 3: at Tennessee

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: at Georgia

Oct. 24: vs. LSU

Oct. 31: at Ole Miss

Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

Nov. 21: vs. Samford

Nov. 28: at Alabama

*Neutral site

Sept. 5: vs. Florida Atlantic

Sept. 12: vs. Campbell

Sept. 19: at Auburn

Sept. 26: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 3: at Missouri

Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 17: at Texas

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Georgia*

Nov. 7: vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 14: at Kentucky

Nov. 21: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 28: at Florida State

*Neutral site

Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

Sept. 19: at Arkansas

Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 10: at Alabama

Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: vs. Florida*

Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

Nov. 14: vs. Missouri

Nov. 21: at South Carolina

Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

*Neutral site

Sept. 5: vs. Youngstown State

Sept. 12: vs. Alabama

Sept. 19: at Texas A&M

Sept. 26: vs. South Alabama

Oct. 3: at South Carolina

Oct. 10: vs. LSU

Oct. 17: at Oklahoma

Oct. 24: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at Tennessee

Nov. 14: vs. Florida

Nov. 21: at Missouri

Nov. 28: vs. Louisville

Sept. 5: vs. Clemson

Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 19: at Ole Miss

Sept. 26: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 3: vs. McNeese State

Oct. 10: at Kentucky

Oct. 17: vs. Mississippi State

Oct. 24: at Auburn

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: vs. Alabama

Nov. 14: vs. Texas

Nov. 21: at Tennessee

Nov. 28: at Arkansas

Sept. 5: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: at South Carolina

Sept. 26: vs. Missouri

Oct. 3: vs. Alabama

Oct. 10: OFF

Oct. 17: at LSU

Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma

Oct. 31: at Texas

Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee Tech

Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

Sept. 5: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Sept. 12: at Kansas

Sept. 19: vs. Troy

Sept. 26: at Mississippi State

Oct. 3: vs. Florida

Oct. 10: vs. Texas A&M

Oct. 17: at Ole Miss

Oct. 24: OFF

Oct. 31: at Arkansas

Nov. 7: vs. Texas

Nov. 14: at Georgia

Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 28: vs. Oklahoma

Sept. 5: vs. UTEP

Sept. 12: at Michigan

Sept. 19: vs. New Mexico

Sept. 26: at Georgia

Oct. 3: OFF

Oct. 10: vs. Texas*

Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 24: at Mississippi State

Oct. 31: vs. South Carolina

Nov. 7: at Florida

Nov. 14: vs. Ole Miss

Nov. 21: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 28: at Missouri

*Neutral site

Sept. 5/6: vs. Louisville*

Sept. 12: vs. Charlotte

Sept. 19: vs. LSU

Sept. 26: at Florida

Oct. 3: OFF

Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 17: vs. Missouri

Oct. 24: at Texas

Oct. 31: vs. Auburn

Nov. 7: vs. Georgia

Nov. 14: at Oklahoma

Nov. 21: vs. Wofford

Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State

*Neutral site

Sept. 5: vs. Kent State

Sept. 12: vs. Towson

Sept. 19: vs. Mississippi State

Sept. 26: at Alabama

Oct. 3: vs. Kentucky

Oct. 10: at Florida

Oct. 17: OFF

Oct. 24: vs. Tennessee

Oct. 31: at Oklahoma

Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M

Nov. 14: at Arkansas

Nov. 21: vs. Georgia

Nov. 28: at Clemson

Sept. 5: vs. Furman

Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech

Sept. 19: vs. Kennesaw State

Sept. 26: vs. Texas

Oct. 3: vs. Auburn

Oct. 10: at Arkansas

Oct. 17: vs. Alabama

Oct. 24: at South Carolina

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: vs. Kentucky

Nov. 14: at Texas A&M

Nov. 21: vs. LSU

Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

Sept. 5: vs. Texas State

Sept. 12: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 19: vs. UTSA

Sept. 26: at Tennessee

Oct. 3: OFF

Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma*

Oct. 17: vs. Florida

Oct. 24: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State

Nov. 7: at Missouri

Nov. 14: at LSU

Nov. 21: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 27: at Texas A&M

*Neutral site

Sept. 5: vs. Missouri State

Sept. 12: vs. Arizona State

Sept. 19: vs. Kentucky

Sept. 26: at LSU

Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 10: at Missouri

Oct. 17: vs. Citadel

Oct. 24: at Alabama

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at South Carolina

Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee

Nov. 21: at Oklahoma

Nov. 27: vs. Texas

Sept. 5: vs. Austin Peay

Sept. 12: vs. Delaware

Sept. 19: vs. NC State

Sept. 26: at Auburn

Oct. 3: at Georgia

Oct. 10: vs. Ole Miss

Oct. 17: vs. Arkansas

Oct. 24: at Kentucky

Oct. 31: OFF

Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

Nov. 21: at Florida

Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee