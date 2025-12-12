The SEC announced its 2026 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Thursday evening with a notable difference from years past -- the league is switching to a nine-game conference schedule beginning next season.
The move, which was approved by the SEC's presidents and chancellors in August, allows for each SEC team to face every other SEC program once every two years while maintaining three annual opponents. Each SEC team will still have to schedule at least one nonconference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 conference or Notre Dame each season.
The most anticipated game in the conference -- and perhaps the country -- will come in Week 3 when Lane Kiffin leads LSU into Oxford on Sept. 19 to face his former team, Ole Miss. Another highlight has Georgia visiting Alabama on Oct. 10 in a rematch of this season's SEC championship game.
Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2026:
Alabama Crimson Tide
Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina
Sept. 12: at Kentucky
Sept. 19: vs. Florida State
Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 3: at Mississippi State
Oct. 10: vs. Georgia
Oct. 17: at Tennessee
Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: at LSU
Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt
Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga
Nov. 28: vs. Auburn
Arkansas Razorbacks
Sept. 5: vs. North Alabama
Sept. 12: at Utah
Sept. 19: vs. Georgia
Sept. 26: vs. Tulsa
Oct. 3: at Texas A&M
Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Missouri
Nov. 7: at Auburn
Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 21: at Texas
Nov. 28: vs. LSU
Auburn Tigers
Sept. 5: vs. Baylor*
Sept. 12: vs. Southern Miss
Sept. 19: vs. Florida
Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 3: at Tennessee
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: at Georgia
Oct. 24: vs. LSU
Oct. 31: at Ole Miss
Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 14: at Mississippi State
Nov. 21: vs. Samford
Nov. 28: at Alabama
*Neutral site
Florida Gators
Sept. 5: vs. Florida Atlantic
Sept. 12: vs. Campbell
Sept. 19: at Auburn
Sept. 26: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 3: at Missouri
Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina
Oct. 17: at Texas
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Georgia*
Nov. 7: vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 14: at Kentucky
Nov. 21: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 28: at Florida State
*Neutral site
Georgia Bulldogs
Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State
Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky
Sept. 19: at Arkansas
Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 10: at Alabama
Oct. 17: vs. Auburn
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: vs. Florida*
Nov. 7: at Ole Miss
Nov. 14: vs. Missouri
Nov. 21: at South Carolina
Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech
*Neutral site
Kentucky Wildcats
Sept. 5: vs. Youngstown State
Sept. 12: vs. Alabama
Sept. 19: at Texas A&M
Sept. 26: vs. South Alabama
Oct. 3: at South Carolina
Oct. 10: vs. LSU
Oct. 17: at Oklahoma
Oct. 24: vs. Vanderbilt
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: at Tennessee
Nov. 14: vs. Florida
Nov. 21: at Missouri
Nov. 28: vs. Louisville
LSU Tigers
Sept. 5: vs. Clemson
Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 19: at Ole Miss
Sept. 26: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 3: vs. McNeese State
Oct. 10: at Kentucky
Oct. 17: vs. Mississippi State
Oct. 24: at Auburn
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: vs. Alabama
Nov. 14: vs. Texas
Nov. 21: at Tennessee
Nov. 28: at Arkansas
Mississippi State Bulldogs
Sept. 5: vs. Louisiana-Monroe
Sept. 12: at Minnesota
Sept. 19: at South Carolina
Sept. 26: vs. Missouri
Oct. 3: vs. Alabama
Oct. 10: OFF
Oct. 17: at LSU
Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma
Oct. 31: at Texas
Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt
Nov. 14: vs. Auburn
Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee Tech
Nov. 28: at Ole Miss
Missouri Tigers
Sept. 5: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Sept. 12: at Kansas
Sept. 19: vs. Troy
Sept. 26: at Mississippi State
Oct. 3: vs. Florida
Oct. 10: vs. Texas A&M
Oct. 17: at Ole Miss
Oct. 24: OFF
Oct. 31: at Arkansas
Nov. 7: vs. Texas
Nov. 14: at Georgia
Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 28: vs. Oklahoma
Oklahoma Sooners
Sept. 5: vs. UTEP
Sept. 12: at Michigan
Sept. 19: vs. New Mexico
Sept. 26: at Georgia
Oct. 3: OFF
Oct. 10: vs. Texas*
Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 24: at Mississippi State
Oct. 31: vs. South Carolina
Nov. 7: at Florida
Nov. 14: vs. Ole Miss
Nov. 21: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 28: at Missouri
*Neutral site
Ole Miss Rebels
Sept. 5/6: vs. Louisville*
Sept. 12: vs. Charlotte
Sept. 19: vs. LSU
Sept. 26: at Florida
Oct. 3: OFF
Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt
Oct. 17: vs. Missouri
Oct. 24: at Texas
Oct. 31: vs. Auburn
Nov. 7: vs. Georgia
Nov. 14: at Oklahoma
Nov. 21: vs. Wofford
Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State
*Neutral site
South Carolina Gamecocks
Sept. 5: vs. Kent State
Sept. 12: vs. Towson
Sept. 19: vs. Mississippi State
Sept. 26: at Alabama
Oct. 3: vs. Kentucky
Oct. 10: at Florida
Oct. 17: OFF
Oct. 24: vs. Tennessee
Oct. 31: at Oklahoma
Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 14: at Arkansas
Nov. 21: vs. Georgia
Nov. 28: at Clemson
Tennessee Volunteers
Sept. 5: vs. Furman
Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech
Sept. 19: vs. Kennesaw State
Sept. 26: vs. Texas
Oct. 3: vs. Auburn
Oct. 10: at Arkansas
Oct. 17: vs. Alabama
Oct. 24: at South Carolina
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: vs. Kentucky
Nov. 14: at Texas A&M
Nov. 21: vs. LSU
Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt
Texas Longhorns
Sept. 5: vs. Texas State
Sept. 12: vs. Ohio State
Sept. 19: vs. UTSA
Sept. 26: at Tennessee
Oct. 3: OFF
Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma*
Oct. 17: vs. Florida
Oct. 24: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State
Nov. 7: at Missouri
Nov. 14: at LSU
Nov. 21: vs. Arkansas
Nov. 27: at Texas A&M
*Neutral site
Texas A&M Aggies
Sept. 5: vs. Missouri State
Sept. 12: vs. Arizona State
Sept. 19: vs. Kentucky
Sept. 26: at LSU
Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 10: at Missouri
Oct. 17: vs. Citadel
Oct. 24: at Alabama
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: at South Carolina
Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee
Nov. 21: at Oklahoma
Nov. 27: vs. Texas
Vanderbilt Commodores
Sept. 5: vs. Austin Peay
Sept. 12: vs. Delaware
Sept. 19: vs. NC State
Sept. 26: at Auburn
Oct. 3: at Georgia
Oct. 10: vs. Ole Miss
Oct. 17: vs. Arkansas
Oct. 24: at Kentucky
Oct. 31: OFF
Nov. 7: at Mississippi State
Nov. 14: vs. Alabama
Nov. 21: at Florida
Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee