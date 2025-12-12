        <
          2026 SEC football schedules: Team-by-team listings

          After splitting two meetings this season, Georgia and Alabama will meet Oct. 10 in Tuscaloosa in 2026. Perry McIntyre/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images
          The SEC announced its 2026 college football schedules for each of its 16 members Thursday evening with a notable difference from years past -- the league is switching to a nine-game conference schedule beginning next season.

          The move, which was approved by the SEC's presidents and chancellors in August, allows for each SEC team to face every other SEC program once every two years while maintaining three annual opponents. Each SEC team will still have to schedule at least one nonconference opponent from the ACC, Big Ten or Big 12 conference or Notre Dame each season.

          The most anticipated game in the conference -- and perhaps the country -- will come in Week 3 when Lane Kiffin leads LSU into Oxford on Sept. 19 to face his former team, Ole Miss. Another highlight has Georgia visiting Alabama on Oct. 10 in a rematch of this season's SEC championship game.

          Here are the team-by-team schedules for 2026:

          Alabama Crimson Tide

          Sept. 5: vs. East Carolina

          Sept. 12: at Kentucky

          Sept. 19: vs. Florida State

          Sept. 26: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 3: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 10: vs. Georgia

          Oct. 17: at Tennessee

          Oct. 24: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: at LSU

          Nov. 14: at Vanderbilt

          Nov. 21: vs. Chattanooga

          Nov. 28: vs. Auburn

          Arkansas Razorbacks

          Sept. 5: vs. North Alabama

          Sept. 12: at Utah

          Sept. 19: vs. Georgia

          Sept. 26: vs. Tulsa

          Oct. 3: at Texas A&M

          Oct. 10: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 17: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Missouri

          Nov. 7: at Auburn

          Nov. 14: vs. South Carolina

          Nov. 21: at Texas

          Nov. 28: vs. LSU

          Auburn Tigers

          Sept. 5: vs. Baylor*

          Sept. 12: vs. Southern Miss

          Sept. 19: vs. Florida

          Sept. 26: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 3: at Tennessee

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: at Georgia

          Oct. 24: vs. LSU

          Oct. 31: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 7: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 14: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 21: vs. Samford

          Nov. 28: at Alabama

          *Neutral site

          Florida Gators

          Sept. 5: vs. Florida Atlantic

          Sept. 12: vs. Campbell

          Sept. 19: at Auburn

          Sept. 26: vs. Ole Miss

          Oct. 3: at Missouri

          Oct. 10: vs. South Carolina

          Oct. 17: at Texas

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Georgia*

          Nov. 7: vs. Oklahoma

          Nov. 14: at Kentucky

          Nov. 21: vs. Vanderbilt

          Nov. 28: at Florida State

          *Neutral site

          Georgia Bulldogs

          Sept. 5: vs. Tennessee State

          Sept. 12: vs. Western Kentucky

          Sept. 19: at Arkansas

          Sept. 26: vs. Oklahoma

          Oct. 3: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 10: at Alabama

          Oct. 17: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: vs. Florida*

          Nov. 7: at Ole Miss

          Nov. 14: vs. Missouri

          Nov. 21: at South Carolina

          Nov. 28: vs. Georgia Tech

          *Neutral site

          Kentucky Wildcats

          Sept. 5: vs. Youngstown State

          Sept. 12: vs. Alabama

          Sept. 19: at Texas A&M

          Sept. 26: vs. South Alabama

          Oct. 3: at South Carolina

          Oct. 10: vs. LSU

          Oct. 17: at Oklahoma

          Oct. 24: vs. Vanderbilt

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: at Tennessee

          Nov. 14: vs. Florida

          Nov. 21: at Missouri

          Nov. 28: vs. Louisville

          LSU Tigers

          Sept. 5: vs. Clemson

          Sept. 12: vs. Louisiana Tech

          Sept. 19: at Ole Miss

          Sept. 26: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 3: vs. McNeese State

          Oct. 10: at Kentucky

          Oct. 17: vs. Mississippi State

          Oct. 24: at Auburn

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: vs. Alabama

          Nov. 14: vs. Texas

          Nov. 21: at Tennessee

          Nov. 28: at Arkansas

          Mississippi State Bulldogs

          Sept. 5: vs. Louisiana-Monroe

          Sept. 12: at Minnesota

          Sept. 19: at South Carolina

          Sept. 26: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 3: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 10: OFF

          Oct. 17: at LSU

          Oct. 24: vs. Oklahoma

          Oct. 31: at Texas

          Nov. 7: vs. Vanderbilt

          Nov. 14: vs. Auburn

          Nov. 21: vs. Tennessee Tech

          Nov. 28: at Ole Miss

          Missouri Tigers

          Sept. 5: vs. Arkansas-Pine Bluff

          Sept. 12: at Kansas

          Sept. 19: vs. Troy

          Sept. 26: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 3: vs. Florida

          Oct. 10: vs. Texas A&M

          Oct. 17: at Ole Miss

          Oct. 24: OFF

          Oct. 31: at Arkansas

          Nov. 7: vs. Texas

          Nov. 14: at Georgia

          Nov. 21: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 28: vs. Oklahoma

          Oklahoma Sooners

          Sept. 5: vs. UTEP

          Sept. 12: at Michigan

          Sept. 19: vs. New Mexico

          Sept. 26: at Georgia

          Oct. 3: OFF

          Oct. 10: vs. Texas*

          Oct. 17: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 24: at Mississippi State

          Oct. 31: vs. South Carolina

          Nov. 7: at Florida

          Nov. 14: vs. Ole Miss

          Nov. 21: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 28: at Missouri

          *Neutral site

          Ole Miss Rebels

          Sept. 5/6: vs. Louisville*

          Sept. 12: vs. Charlotte

          Sept. 19: vs. LSU

          Sept. 26: at Florida

          Oct. 3: OFF

          Oct. 10: at Vanderbilt

          Oct. 17: vs. Missouri

          Oct. 24: at Texas

          Oct. 31: vs. Auburn

          Nov. 7: vs. Georgia

          Nov. 14: at Oklahoma

          Nov. 21: vs. Wofford

          Nov. 28: vs. Mississippi State

          *Neutral site

          South Carolina Gamecocks

          Sept. 5: vs. Kent State

          Sept. 12: vs. Towson

          Sept. 19: vs. Mississippi State

          Sept. 26: at Alabama

          Oct. 3: vs. Kentucky

          Oct. 10: at Florida

          Oct. 17: OFF

          Oct. 24: vs. Tennessee

          Oct. 31: at Oklahoma

          Nov. 7: vs. Texas A&M

          Nov. 14: at Arkansas

          Nov. 21: vs. Georgia

          Nov. 28: at Clemson

          Tennessee Volunteers

          Sept. 5: vs. Furman

          Sept. 12: at Georgia Tech

          Sept. 19: vs. Kennesaw State

          Sept. 26: vs. Texas

          Oct. 3: vs. Auburn

          Oct. 10: at Arkansas

          Oct. 17: vs. Alabama

          Oct. 24: at South Carolina

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: vs. Kentucky

          Nov. 14: at Texas A&M

          Nov. 21: vs. LSU

          Nov. 28: at Vanderbilt

          Texas Longhorns

          Sept. 5: vs. Texas State

          Sept. 12: vs. Ohio State

          Sept. 19: vs. UTSA

          Sept. 26: at Tennessee

          Oct. 3: OFF

          Oct. 10: vs. Oklahoma*

          Oct. 17: vs. Florida

          Oct. 24: vs. Ole Miss

          Oct. 31: vs. Mississippi State

          Nov. 7: at Missouri

          Nov. 14: at LSU

          Nov. 21: vs. Arkansas

          Nov. 27: at Texas A&M

          *Neutral site

          Texas A&M Aggies

          Sept. 5: vs. Missouri State

          Sept. 12: vs. Arizona State

          Sept. 19: vs. Kentucky

          Sept. 26: at LSU

          Oct. 3: vs. Arkansas

          Oct. 10: at Missouri

          Oct. 17: vs. Citadel

          Oct. 24: at Alabama

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: at South Carolina

          Nov. 14: vs. Tennessee

          Nov. 21: at Oklahoma

          Nov. 27: vs. Texas

          Vanderbilt Commodores

          Sept. 5: vs. Austin Peay

          Sept. 12: vs. Delaware

          Sept. 19: vs. NC State

          Sept. 26: at Auburn

          Oct. 3: at Georgia

          Oct. 10: vs. Ole Miss

          Oct. 17: vs. Arkansas

          Oct. 24: at Kentucky

          Oct. 31: OFF

          Nov. 7: at Mississippi State

          Nov. 14: vs. Alabama

          Nov. 21: at Florida

          Nov. 28: vs. Tennessee