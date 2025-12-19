Open Extended Reactions

Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson has declared for the NFL draft, where he is projected as a top-10 selection.

Tyson, a third-team Associated Press All-America selection this season, made his announcement in an Instagram video Friday, thanking his family, teammates and coaches. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Tyson at No. 7 on his Big Board for the 2026 draft, and Field Yates has Tyson going No. 7 in his latest mock draft.

He is not expected to participate in Arizona State's Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup against Duke on Dec. 31.

A transfer from Colorado, Tyson shone the past two seasons at Arizona State, recording 136 catches for 1,812 yards and 18 touchdowns. He was named Big 12 Offensive Newcomer of the Year in 2024, when he finished with 1,101 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on 75 receptions.

Tyson recorded five 100-yard games in 2024 before being injured in the regular-season finale and missing the Big 12 championship game and the College Football Playoff. He also earned third-team AP All-America honors last year.

This season, Tyson has four 100-yard receiving games, including a 105-yard effort in Arizona State's upset win against Texas Tech. Tyson missed several games in November with a lingering hamstring injury.