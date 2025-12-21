Open Extended Reactions

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason was ruled out of Sunday's game against the New York Giants because of an ankle injury.

Mason, the Vikings' leading rusher this season, suffered the injury during the team's opening drive of the game. He was on the field because starter Aaron Jones Sr. had departed with his own ankle injury on his first carry. Mason carried twice for 5 yards on the drive, and the injury occurred at the end of a 6-yard reception.

With both Jones and Mason in the medical tent, the Vikings used third-string running back Zavier Scott before Jones returned in the second quarter.

Entering the game, Mason led the Vikings with 659 yards and six rushing touchdowns.