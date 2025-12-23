Open Extended Reactions

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen said that he "will be playing, planning on playing," in Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles despite dealing with a right foot injury that led him to not participate in Tuesday's walk-through.

"Feels good. Feels good," Allen said on the injury. "Ready to go."

The quarterback , who was named to his fourth Pro Bowl on Tuesday, did walk around after the news conference with a limp but just wore a traditional sneaker and no further support on his foot.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said that Allen had no changes going into Tuesday's practice with the injury and that Allen would not participate as he is still sore, and they would see how Wednesday goes.

The team was not required to release an injury report on Tuesday.

"I mean, still sore," Allen said. "Walk-through today, so really not practice in general. So yeah, ... feeling good."

Allen suffered the injury when he was sacked during the team's win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. An X-ray was done on his foot during halftime, but he was cleared to return to the game and did not miss a snap. Allen has started 120 consecutive regular season games and hasn't missed significant time due to injury since his rookie season.

The Bills only have one other quarterback on the team in backup Mitch Trubisky after practice squad quarterback Shane Buechele was signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to their active roster on Monday.