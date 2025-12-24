Open Extended Reactions

GREEN BAY, Wis. -- Jordan Love took the first steps toward returning from the concussion he sustained in Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears when he participated in meetings and a walk-through session while Malik Willis downplayed the severity of his shoulder injury.

It made things look a little less dire for the Green Bay Packers quarterbacks on Tuesday.

Love remained in the concussion protocol after getting taken out in the first half of Saturday's loss to the Chicago Bears following a helmet hit from defensive end Austin Booker. But he was able to take part in most of what the Packers did during the first day of preparation for Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens.

"He's in the protocol, and he'll practice per the protocol," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on Tuesday. "So, he'll be limited."

Because it was not a full practice, participation levels were estimated. The Packers are expected to hold a standard in-season practice on Wednesday.

Love could not speak to reporters because NFL rules prohibit players in the protocol from speaking to the media, but he was seen walking through the locker room on Tuesday and chatting with teammates as usual.

"He's good," backup quarterback Willis said. "He's chillin'."

Willis also was a limited participant on Tuesday after he sustained a right shoulder injury on the final play of regulation against the Bears, when Montez Sweat sacked him and landed on top of him. Willis finished the game in overtime. He did not appear to have any troubling throwing in overtime, but he fumbled a snap and turned the ball over to the Bears to set up their game-winning drive. The Packers did not have a third quarterback available against Chicago.

When asked how he finished the game, Willis said: "The adrenaline's pumping and, you know, we got to get in. We don't have anybody else, so we've got to keep going. It was fun."

Willis said he would "assume that I'm going to be ready" on Saturday regardless of whether that's as a starter or backup.

"We've got to see how they progress throughout the course of the week," LaFleur said. "So, by no means are they in the clear."

LaFleur and the offensive coaches also have to continue to monitor running back Josh Jacobs' knee injury. Jacobs played against the Bears despite being questionable going into the game. He played 28 snaps on offense but lost a fumble in the second half. He also was on the field for the botched on-side kick recovery attempt late in the fourth quarter.

Jacobs' left knee has been in an issue for more than a month. He missed one game but has played in the last four straight games. With only two games to go and a playoff spot hanging in the balance, the Packers would have to think long and hard about giving Jacobs a week off just to rest even if he felt like he could play.

"I wish we were in a better position to do that," LaFleur said. "If we feel like it's, you know, this is where the collaboration comes in. I think, with myself, with him and our athletic trainers, in terms of what's best for the short term, as well as trying to weigh in the long term."

In all, the Packers listed 20 players on their injury report Tuesday.

The Packers (9-5-1) could have a playoff spot clinched before Saturday if the Lions lose to the Vikings on Thursday. Green Bay could still win the NFC North if they win their final two games and the Bears (11-4) lost both.