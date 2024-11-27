LOS ANGELES -- The Los Angeles Rams will not suspend wide receiver Demarcus Robinson for Sunday's game against the New Orleans Saints after he was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, coach Sean McVay said Wednesday.

Robinson was arrested at approximately 5:13 a.m. Monday in Woodland Hills, California, after he was observed driving more than 100 mph on U.S. 101 northbound. The arrest came hours after he caught a touchdown in the Rams' loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night.

McVay said Wednesday that the team will "let the legal process take place" and let the league go through its disciplinary process as well.

Robinson, speaking after Wednesday's practice, said he has not heard from the NFL and does not have a timeline for when the legal process will play out. He met with McVay and the Rams front office Monday afternoon.

McVay said he thinks Robinson understands "the severity of this and how lucky we were that nobody was injured." The coach also said he believes Robinson is "remorseful."

"I think it was a bad decision he made. I don't think that makes him a bad person. And I do believe this is something that with the words that he said, our guys will learn from it, and hopefully nobody's ever going to repeat something like this."

Robinson addressed the Rams in a team meeting, McVay said.

"I did appreciate his ability to acknowledge it to the team while also not minimizing or undermining the severity of what could have been," McVay said. "And I do trust that he's going to learn from it and I think it'll be a good learning opportunity for our old football team. And that's how we move forward."

When asked what he took away from his conversation with McVay, Robinson said it was the same thing he told the team in that meeting: "It's a bad look."

"I don't want to bring that type of light or any type of negative energy towards the team," Robinson said. "... I just told him I sincerely apologize to him and the team and this whole organization for even putting myself and the organization in a predicament like that."

He said he hopes his teammates can learn from his mistake without having to go through something similar themselves.

"It's nothing anybody want to go through, I'm sure, but it's all a life lesson that we all can learn from. And I definitely will take ... accountability. And I've already learned from it. I've already gone through a lot of stuff to try to overcome it. So honestly, I just don't want anybody else in our organization or the guys in our rooms to go through anything like this."

Robinson is in his eighth NFL season and second in Los Angeles. He has 26 catches for 384 yards and six touchdowns this season.