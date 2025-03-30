Stephen A. Smith believes Justin Fields' future as an NFL starter hinges on his success with the Jets, warning this could be his last shot. (1:30)

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- New York Jets general manager Darren Mougey left no doubt about the organization's post-Aaron Rodgers quarterback plan, declaring Sunday that Justin Fields is their new QB1.

"We believe Justin is the starter," Mougey told reporters at the annual league meeting. "We believe in Justin. We believe we can win with Justin, so we're excited about Justin."

In a sense, Mougey put his mouth where his money is.

The Jets gave Fields a $30 million guarantee as part of his two-year, $40 million contract in free agency -- starter's money -- but there was no public anointment by team officials until Sunday.

Not only did Mougey confirm Fields' starting status, but he took it a step further, saying the organization believes Fields can replicate the career trajectory of Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield -- former first-round disappointments who flourished on their fourth team.

"We have seen some of that as of late and it did [play a factor] as we went through the process, and we think we could have the same," Mougey said of Fields.

This will be Fields' third stop. He was drafted 11th overall in 2021 by the Chicago Bears, who dealt him to the Pittsburgh Steelers after three underwhelming seasons -- a 10-28 record, 40 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions.

Thrust into the lineup as Russell Wilson recovered from a preseason calf injury, Fields helped the Steelers to a 4-2 start. He was efficient, if not prolific. He averaged only 184 passing yards per start, and had five touchdown passes, but he threw only one interception and posted a career-high 65.8% completion rate.

But he was back on the bench as soon as Wilson was healthy. The Jets saw promise in Fields' six-game stint, confident that he could continue to improve as a passer.

"You saw it last year," Mougey said. "He was 4-2 as the starter and probably had some of the best quarterback play of his career. We're going to do everything to support him when he gets here."

Fields' ability as a dual threat intrigued the Jets. In four seasons, he has rushed for 2,509 yards. Mougey called it "a unique athletic skill set that adds another dimension to the game that's hard to defend."

The Jets hope Fields can be their long-term answer at the position, but they can pivot next year if it doesn't work out.

They released Rodgers, 41, after two seasons and targeted Fields in free agency. In addition to Fields, the Jets have returning backup Tyrod Taylor, 35, who is "going to be right on [Fields'] heels," according to Mougey. Next on the depth chart are 2024 fifth-round pick Jordan Travis and former practice squad player Adrian Martinez. The addition of Fields won't preclude them from drafting a quarterback, though Mougey declined to speculate.

After the draft, Mougey said he would entertain potential contract extensions. The Jets have several players looking for extensions, most notably cornerback Sauce Gardner and wide receiver Garrett Wilson.

"Once we get through the draft," he said, "we'll talk about potential extensions for whoever that might be."

Contract talks are ongoing with wide receiver Allen Lazard, who is due to make a nonguaranteed $11 million in 2025 base pay. The Jets trying to get him to take a significant pay cut. In March, Lazard was given permission to speak to other teams about a trade.