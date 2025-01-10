Open Extended Reactions

Penn State All-America defensive end Abdul Carter is entering the NFL draft, where he is expected to go early in the first round, his agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN's Adam Schefter on Friday.

Carter, the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year, recorded his 12th sack of the season during the Nittany Lions' 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in Thursday's College Football Playoff semifinal. He played in the game after recovering from an apparent left arm injury suffered in the quarterfinals against Boise State.

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. has Carter as the No. 2 player available on his Big Board.

Carter was Penn State's first consensus All-America selection since Saquon Barkley in 2017. He moved from linebacker to defensive end this season under new Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen.