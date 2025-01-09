        <
          Texas gets RT Cameron Williams for CFP semi vs. Ohio State

          • Pete Thamel
          • Jake Trotter
          Jan 9, 2025, 07:44 PM

          ARLINGTON, Texas -- Texas starting right tackle Cameron Williams will return for Friday's College Football Playoff semifinal against Ohio State, Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian said Thursday.

          Williams suffered a right knee sprain in the playoff opener against Clemson. The injury forced him to miss Texas' quarterfinal overtime victory over Arizona State.

          A junior, Williams has played in 37 games in his career with 16 starts for the Longhorns. Williams is rated as the No. 28 overall prospect and fifth offensive tackle in ESPN's NFL draft rankings.