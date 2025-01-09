Open Extended Reactions

First-team All-SEC tight end Eli Stowers told ESPN that he plans to return to Vanderbilt for the 2025 season.

Stowers said he thought "a lot" about the NFL, as he was projected as a midround draft pick, but he stayed because "we're building something special" at Vanderbilt.

Stowers caught 49 passes for 638 yards and five touchdowns this season. He had a season-high 133 yards in the Commodores' upset of then-No. 1 Alabama on Oct. 5.

Stowers began his career at Texas A&M as a quarterback and came to Vanderbilt from New Mexico State in 2024. By shining in the SEC again in 2025, he could continue to boost his draft stock.

Stowers told ESPN he wanted to develop into "being the best version of myself."

Stowers' return is significant for Vanderbilt, which also will return quarterback Diego Pavia next year. Pavia won the 2024 SEC Newcomer of the Year and won a landmark ruling to get an extra year of eligibility by challenging the NCAA's stance on junior college eligibility rules. He'll now have Stowers, his close friend and the team's leading receiver, to throw to in 2025.

In recent seasons, Vanderbilt hadn't been as prepared from an NIL standpoint to retain top talent. They've lost players to other power conference schools or not been able to pay players enough to return, which meant they went to the NFL with uncertain futures.

The combination of better NIL resources and the momentum from a 7-6 season and the school's first bowl win since 2013 have Vanderbilt well positioned to build in 2025.

Stowers told ESPN he wants to "be a part of a Vandy team that can change the culture and reputation of the program and make more history for years to come."