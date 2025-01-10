Penn State's James Franklin and Drew Allar reflect on the season after the team's loss to Notre Dame in the Orange Bowl. (2:21)

Open Extended Reactions

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- Tears welled in Drew Allar's eyes and began to fall down the Penn State quarterback's face as he spoke about a game that was in his grasp, until it wasn't.

Allar, who showed clear improvement during his second year as Penn State's starting quarterback, struggled for much of Thursday's 27-24 loss to Notre Dame in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl. But after helping Penn State take the lead midway through the fourth quarter, he had a chance to lead a game-winning drive as the offense took possession with 47 seconds to play and the score tied at 24-24.

Then, on first down from the Penn State 28-yard line, Allar looked downfield for wide receiver Omari Evans but badly misfired, and Notre Dame's Christian Gray dove to intercept the ball. The Irish then picked up a key first down, setting up Mitch Jeter's 41-yard field goal attempt, which he converted with seven seconds left.

"I was going through my progression, got to the backside, and honestly, I was just trying to dirt it at his feet," Allar said. "I should have just thrown it away when I felt the first two progressions not open, because of the situation we were in."

Allar, who completed 71.6% of his passes during the regular season and helped Penn State reach the Big Ten title game, connected on only 12 of 23 attempts Thursday for 135 yards. Penn State converted only 3 of 11 third-down chances and didn't complete any passes to its wide receivers.

Notre Dame entered the game fifth nationally in third-down conversion defense at a shade under 30%, while Penn State was 15th nationally in third-down conversions at 47%. On third-and-goal late in the first quarter, Allar's pass to running back Nicholas Singleton went a bit behind him, bouncing off his hands to prevent a likely touchdown.

"I thought we had a really good plan," Allar said. "I thought [offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki] and the offensive staff had a really good plan for normal downs, third down and red zone, but I missed a couple throws on it, so it comes down to just execution. Credit to Notre Dame for making it tough, for sure, but I think if we just execute those moments that we would have put ourselves in a better position. It starts with me hitting some of those throws."

Despite winning a team-record 13 games, including the first two CFP victories in school history, Penn State squandered two leads to fall just short of advancing to the national title game. Coach James Franklin, who dropped to 1-15 against AP top-five opponents, pointed to Penn State's third-down struggles on both sides of the ball -- Notre Dame converted 11 of 17 opportunities -- and the final minutes of the first half and start of the second half as the biggest factors in the outcome.

"He's hurting right now, should be hurting, we're all hurting, this ain't easy," Franklin said of Allar. "He'll handle it great. He'll be hurting tonight and he'll be hurting tomorrow and he'll hurt a little bit less than the next day and so on and so forth. But he's a committed guy that's going to do it the right way."

Kotelnicki said the team embraced a "playing to win" mindset and wanted to remain aggressive in the final minute. After Singleton rushed for 13 yards on the first play, Penn State tried to use tempo on the ill-fated pass.

"He's going to put that on himself, and he doesn't have to," Kotelnicki said. "I've got to be better for him and our offense to make sure that whatever we're doing, whatever play we're calling, that our people have a chance to separate and put him in a position where he can feel more comfortable. So I simply say to him, 'That ain't you. That's not on you. You don't need to take that on your shoulders and feel the blame for that.'"

Allar's interception marked his first of the CFP and just his eighth all season. He struggled with accuracy during four postseason games -- the Big Ten championship and three CFP contests -- hitting on only 58 of 109 (53.2%) of his attempts, while throwing six touchdown passes and three interceptions.

The 6-foot-5, 238-pound junior announced last month that he intended to return to Penn State for the 2025 season rather than enter the NFL draft.

"We didn't win the game, so it wasn't good enough, I think it's plain and simple," Allar said. "So I'll learn from it, just do everything in my power to get better from it and just grow from it."

Franklin called Allar's growth "significant" from 2023, his first year as Penn State's starter.

"He said it, and it may not feel like it right now, but he'll learn from this, and he'll be better for it, and so will we," Franklin said.