Carson Beck is sacked and fumbles, leading to a chaotic play and the quarterback being helped off the field. (1:06)

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck injured his right elbow when he was hit while throwing in Saturday's SEC championship game against Texas and is exploring treatment options with doctors, the school said Monday.

The university said in its statement that there is no timetable for Beck's potential return.

Beck was hurt while attempting to throw on the final play of the first half of Georgia's 22-19 overtime win. He was seen icing his injured elbow on the sideline during the second half.

Seldom-used sophomore quarterback Gunner Stockton came off the bench to lead the Bulldogs to their third SEC title under coach Kirby Smart.

In addition to Beck, the Bulldogs said punter Brett Thorson was injured in Saturday's victory. A finalist for the Ray Guy Award, Thorson suffered a knee injury to his non-kicking leg that will require season-ending surgery.

"Carson and Brett are both fierce competitors and extremely hard workers," Smart said in a statement. "I'm confident they will attack their rehab with the same determination they exhibit in their daily habits. We will be here to support them every step of the way."

Georgia is the No. 2 seed in the College Football Playoff and will receive a first-round bye. The Bulldogs will play the winner of the Dec. 20 first-round game between No. 7 Notre Dame and No. 10 Indiana (8 p.m. ET/ABC, ESPN, ESPN+) in a CFP quarterfinal matchup at the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans on New Year's Day (8:45 p.m. ET/ESPN).

Beck, a senior from Jacksonville, Florida, was considered a potential No. 1 pick in next year's NFL draft before the season. He had an inconsistent campaign, however, throwing three interceptions in each of three games -- against Alabama, Texas and Florida. He threw nine interceptions in a four-game stretch from mid-October to early November.