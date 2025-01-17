Open Extended Reactions

United States men's national team head coach Mauricio Pochettino insists American players can compete with the likes of Spain and Argentina in terms of talent, but must be "a little more arrogant" with their mentality when approaching the game.

"There is still a gap between Argentina and Spain, but we are reducing it every day. I think there is a question of belief and I think that being a little more arrogant in our ability to believe that we can do it well and that we have the quality enough to compete at the same level," Pochettino said.

"I think that's where we are and I think we're going to get to 2026 at that level."

Since joining US Soccer in September 2024, Pochettino has emphasized the group's need for a stronger mentality when approaching the road to the 2026 World Cup. Though the United States will not participate in any qualifiers as a host nation of the 2026 tournament, Pochettino demands his players to treat every game with a level of aggressiveness.

"Our principal objective is to have the ball in position and then evolve and develop all the ways to keep the ball in position and to, of course, be aggressive and to score a goal because, in the end, the sport is about scoring and not conceding," Pochettino said.

"In this moment, we need to react and we need to be explosive, we need to have power, we need to have, you know, the capacity, the focus and the concentration and the aggressivity to go and the organization to go and recover as soon as possible. Why are we very demanding?

"I think it's a combination of all the things that I think if you want to have a very balanced team in possession and out of possession you need to be very demanding on both sides and of course we are very demanding ... yes, we are coaching the staff that we try to push the player to deliver the best show as possible."

The new manager later emphasized that his players could emulate the way Argentines live the game of soccer in order to improve. He insisted the talent is not lacking, but a different approach could bridge the gap with some of the world's best teams.

"It's the way that the Argentine players compete, the mentality. When you lose a ball, you cry. When you lose a game, you cry, spend maybe one week in your room. It's how to defend your badge, your flag, how to defend your identity, your culture. I think that is what we want to translate," he said.

Mauricio Pochettino is confident his USMNT side can compete with the best in the world. Photo by Omar Vega/Getty Images

"Because when you play for your national team and you've listened to your anthem, you need to feel something in your skin, inside yourself ... If we are capable of feeling that, we have the quality and the capacity, we are professional, so professional discipline we have, I think we can find or we can build a very competitive team."

Players participating in the USMNT January camp have begun to feel the effects of Pochettino's coaching style after just 10 days, with Zack Steffen defining the coach as "demanding" and "intense."

"Pochettino, he's very demanding, very intense on the field. He's somebody you can go and ask questions and talk to. And he manages the guys well," Steffen said in a mixed zone.

"It's been intense, but it's really good. It's been really good. You've got to be laser focused. It's going to be tough work. And then when training is done, just do whatever you want to do and enjoy."

The USMNT prepares to face Venezuela on Saturday at Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the first of two friendlies during the January window. The team will then travel to Orlando to confront Miguel Herrera's Costa Rica to allow Pochettino the opportunity to judge all players on the roster.