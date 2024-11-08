Open Extended Reactions

It's November and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

So, perhaps you're only hearing about the latest baseball buzz in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for Draft Day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Mookie Betts is moving back to the infield

The Los Angeles Dodgers did not make it clear exactly which position Betts, who played right field over the final two months of 2024 (plus the postseason), will play in 2025. However, he will enter the season eligible at both shortstop and outfield as a result of his total 2024 games played. (Note: Betts finished just shy of the 20-game minimum to qualify at second base with 18, but if that ends up being his 2025 spot, he should add that during the season's second full week of play.)

Unless Betts suddenly learns third base, the fantasy ramifications here are rather minor, except to perhaps a Gavin Lux or Miguel Rojas investor, the likely options to be pushed aside. Additionally, any evidence that Betts is a better hitter based on which position he plays is purely anecdotal. Betts played in 116 total games last season, but he remained a dynamic offensive -- and defensive -- force, averaging 3.4 ESPN fantasy points per game.

He is a first-round pick in any format, regardless of defensive eligibility, and one can argue that even in keeper/dynasty formats his possessing middle infield eligibility is no more valuable than outfield eligibility. Being eligible at multiple positions, however, is key.

Fantasy impact: Mostly noise

Shohei Ohtani undergoes shoulder surgery

The great Ohtani, fantasy's top scorer this past season and the likely NL MVP winner, famously injured his left shoulder on a slide during Game 2 of the World Series, leading to the need for a November procedure to repair his torn labrum. Even though this is Ohtani's non-throwing shoulder, this may matter in fantasy, as the Dodgers may be more cautious in his recovery from Tommy John surgery on his right elbow. Yeah, it can be confusing.

The timetable for Ohtani to pitch in 2025 may be pushed back, but the Dodgers have not said it will delay his ability to hit. Fantasy managers -- regardless of whether your league rules permit Ohtani to earn hitting and pitching points concurrently -- is a strong choice for No. 1 pick in all leagues. Nobody thought Ohtani would be making 30-plus pitching starts in 2025 anyway, so try not to overthink the ramifications if he doesn't take the mound again until this coming May.

Fantasy impact: Some news

Willson Contreras is moving to first base

The St. Louis Cardinals announced that Contreras, one of fantasy's top 10 catchers for most of his nine MLB seasons, will no longer play the position. He will be replacing free agent Paul Goldschmidt at first base. Since Contreras played in 51 games at catcher in 2024, he retains this eligibility for all of 2025, and fantasy managers won't have to account for this move in dynasty/keeper formats until 2026.

Contreras, 32, is a career .258 hitter who has yet to reach either 25 homers or 75 RBI in any season (numbers hardly befitting a starting first baseman), but we should expect far more volume and greater offensive production with this positional change. Whether he improves enough to become a top-10 first baseman is another matter.

Meanwhile, Pedro Pages and Ivan Herrera will compete for the starting catcher job. Herrera hit .301 over 258 PA for the Cardinals, with five home runs and five steals. He is the more intriguing choice for fantasy.

Fantasy impact: Big news

Top Atlanta Braves will not be ready for Opening Day

Both OF Ronald Acuna Jr. (knee) and SP Spencer Strider (elbow) were among fantasy's top disappointments in 2024. Acuna hit only .250 with four home runs over 49 games before tearing his ACL. Strider made two starts before the revelation that he had torn his pitching UCL, and he underwent internal brace surgery. The Braves, in updating reporters, announced neither star will be ready for the start of the 2025 season.

This is not surprising. Acuna's ACL surgery occurred in June. Strider underwent surgery in mid-April. The recovery from each procedure generally takes more than a calendar year, and the Braves have both the talent and the depth to be patient. Acuna will not be a first-round pick in 2025 drafts. Strider may not be a top-10 hurler in drafts.

Be cautious, fantasy managers but -- again -- this information is not surprising.

Fantasy impact: Mostly noise