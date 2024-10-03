Open Extended Reactions

It's rather difficult to rank anyone else other than Los Angeles Dodgers DH Shohei Ohtani as the No. 1 player for 2025 drafts, almost regardless of format. Ohtani delivered a historic 2024 campaign, the first ever to surpass both 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in one season -- and the steals are critical in roto/category leagues.

It seems likely, however, that when Ohtani returns to pitching, he will not possess the same vehemence to steal bases. This season saw Ohtani, 30, more than doubling his previous career best for stolen bases.

Still, there are so many positive variables for Ohtani in fantasy. The fact he managed to shock us all in his first season with the other L.A. franchise -- even without taking the mound -- almost makes us expect him to do something else extraordinary in his second go-around with the Dodgers.

Perhaps he hits for even more power in 2025 or a future season, threatening the single-season record. Perhaps he sets new, unfathomable records as a pitcher. In some fantasy leagues, daily or weekly, Ohtani's ability to both hit and pitch makes him an automatic No. 1 pick. Who can bet against him?

So that is why, in compiling a set of extraordinarily way-too-early top-50 rankings for 2025, even prior to the end of the 2024 season, Ohtani must be the pick to lead it all. He is hardly the only great player to target in the first round, but the possibilities feel endless with him, statistically and otherwise. Let's not overthink things.