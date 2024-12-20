Open Extended Reactions

It's December and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

So, perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Matt Shaw likely top Chicago Cubs 3B option

Capital One Bowl Mania Go perfect in your bowl picks and win up to $1 million, plus more prizes! Make Your Picks

The Cubs eagerly moved Isaac Paredes in the Kyle Tucker trade, leaving the team an opening at third base it already knows how it desires to fill. Nope, it will not be Michael Busch or Nico Hoerner, each with experience at the position. The Cubs ruled out a move for both and they will remain at first and second base, respectively.

Shaw, the organization's 2023 first round pick out of Maryland, hit .298 with a .929 OPS over 152 PA at Triple-A Iowa. He is 23, with power, speed and plate discipline -- exactly what fantasy managers like to see. Rookies are rarely sure things, but Shaw should be in the NL Rookie of the Year discussion right away, and he warrants a mid-round draft pick.

Fantasy impact: News

Modest expectations for LHP Shane McClanahan

Fantasy managers occasionally forget about star hurlers coming back from Tommy John surgery. McClanahan had his second procedure in August 2023, missing the 2024 season, but the Tampa Bay Rays organization expects him to be ready for Spring Training and able to target roughly 150 innings during the regular season.

McClanahan was terrific in 2022, winning 12 games with a 2.54 ERA and an 0.93 WHIP. He remained solid in 2023, with a 3.29 ERA and a 1.18 WHIP. The conservative Rays handle most pitchers carefully, but then again, no Rays hurler reached 160 IP in 2024, and only RHP Zach Eflin did so in 2023. This is the new normal. McClanahan can be a top-20 hurler again, even with less volume than most aces.

Fantasy impact: Noise

Pittsburgh Pirates give Joey Bart early nod at catcher

Bart joined the Pirates just after the start of the 2024 season and he went on to hit 13 home runs over a mere 80 games and 253 PA. Only three Pirates hit more homers. Bart always had intriguing power coming up with the San Francisco Giants, but staying healthy and hitting his weight was a problem. Perhaps 2025 is his true breakout season! After all, Bart not only hit for power in Pittsburgh, but his .799 OPS was quite good for the position.

Bart ranked fifth among all catchers (who had at least 250 PA) with a .347 wOBA. We aren't saying this is a likely top-10 fantasy catcher, but he has 20-HR power and the organization claims he has great opportunity. He shouldn't be overlooked.

Fantasy impact: News

Previous off-season news or noise content