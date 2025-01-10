Open Extended Reactions

It's January and the fantasy baseball offseason is, pardon the pun, in full swing. Right now, most sports fans are devoting the majority of their attention to the NFL, NBA and NHL, where the games (both real and fantasy) take center stage -- and understandably so.

So, perhaps you're hearing about the latest baseball buzz only in passing, if at all. That's perfectly fine. We're paying attention to what's going on and are here to let you know about the top stories of the past week. Are they something you need to file away for draft day or are they likely to have little impact when all is said and done?

Read on and find out whether these breaking developments are truly news or if they're just noise.

Brandon Woodruff progressing slowly

Milwaukee Brewers RHP Woodruff is a two-time NL All-Star who finished fifth in NL Cy Young voting in 2021. However, since he hasn't pitched in a while, perhaps fantasy managers have forgotten him. Woodruff made 11 fantastic starts in 2023 (2.28 ERA, 0.82 WHIP) before succumbing to shoulder woes. He also missed the 2024 season following capsule surgery.

Woodruff, 31, is throwing bullpens and told MLB.com he is in a "really, really good spot" but it may be optimistic to expect him to be ready by Opening Day. In addition, even if healthy, seeing Woodruff approach 150 innings this year seems unlikely. Still, Woodruff boasts a career 3.10 ERA with a 28.9% strikeout rate, so he matters, even as a mid-round pick.

We should know more once Woodruff throws in spring training. We're getting close!

Fantasy impact: News

Liam Hendriks having "a pretty normal offseason"

The Boston Red Sox right-hander threw just five innings in 2023, returning from non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and then surrendering to Tommy John surgery, resulting in a missed 2024 season. As with Woodruff, he is recovering nicely and throwing bullpen sessions -- and a healthy Hendriks matters in fantasy.

Hendriks, 36, saved 75 games for the 2021-22 Chicago White Sox and, even with the Red Sox signing LHP Aroldis Chapman this offseason, Hendriks may get the initial shot to close. It would be quite a story if he ended up a top-10 fantasy closer, but he has overcome the odds before.

Fantasy impact: News

Matt McLain likely to handle center field

The Gavin Lux trade added yet another middle infielder to the already crowded Cincinnati Reds clubhouse, but fantasy managers should not assume that McLain is simply pushed aside. McLain missed the 2024 season due to a torn labrum in his left shoulder, but he hit for power and played some center field in the Arizona Fall League.

McLain hit .290 with 16 home runs and 14 stolen bases in an abbreviated 2023 campaign (89 games, 403 PA) that saw him finish fifth in NL Rookie of the Year voting. The Lux trade shouldn't cost McLain playing time, but we should pay attention to exactly how McLain is utilized in spring training.

Fantasy impact: News

