Welcome to the playoffs! With the regular season in the books, we're not only losing lots of meaningless football, but also lots of prop betting opportunities from predictable teams. Every playoff contender has a few weapons they can use on offense, so our job finding edges is now much harder. Nevertheless, we have enough games to build a solid portfolio for Wild card weekend.

All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

Jump to:

Game picks | Prop bets | Teaser and SGP

Game picks

Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-115) over Washington Commanders

I think it's important to get the three here, and I'm not sure how much longer it will be hanging, so it's time to move now.