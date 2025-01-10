        <
          NFL best bets for wild card weekend: Favorites look to keep rolling

          Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face rookie QB Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders on Sunday night. Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images
          • Ben Solak, ESPNJan 10, 2025, 02:00 PM
              Ben Solak joined ESPN in 2024 as a national NFL analyst. He previously covered the NFL at The Ringer, Bleeding Green Nation and The Draft Network.

          Welcome to the playoffs! With the regular season in the books, we're not only losing lots of meaningless football, but also lots of prop betting opportunities from predictable teams. Every playoff contender has a few weapons they can use on offense, so our job finding edges is now much harder. Nevertheless, we have enough games to build a solid portfolio for Wild card weekend.

          All odds current as of publication time and courtesy of ESPN BET.

          Game picks

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers -3 (-115) over Washington Commanders

          I think it's important to get the three here, and I'm not sure how much longer it will be hanging, so it's time to move now.