The New York Jets, Cleveland Browns and Jacksonville Jaguars will each serve as the home team for games in London next season as part of the NFL's growing slate of international play, the league announced Friday.

The Jets and the Browns will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, while the Jaguars will host their game at Wembley Stadium.

The Browns and Jets both enter 2025 with unsettled quarterback situations. Cleveland is anticipating the return of Deshaun Watson after he suffered a season-ending Achilles tear in October, though the team also is expected to look to add to its quarterback room via free agency or the draft, where the Browns have the No. 2 overall pick.

The Jets, meanwhile, face an uncertain future with the 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who said he would "think about my future in the game" after the team's season finale Sunday.

New York played in London this season, falling to the Minnesota Vikings 23-17. This will mark the franchise's fifth international game and fourth in London.

The Browns have played in London once, losing 33-16 to the Vikings in 2017.

The Jaguars will continue their annual visit to Wembley Stadium, where they have a deal with the NFL in which they have full responsibility for the game and oversee all operations. The past two seasons the Jaguars have played back-to-back games in London -- one as the home team at Wembley and the other as the visiting team at Tottenham.

Beginning with the 2025 season, the NFL can schedule up to eight international regular-season games per year. The league previously announced that it will play a regular-season game in Berlin for the first time in 2025 and one in Madrid.

Opponents, game dates and kickoff times will be announced when the 2025 schedule is released in the spring.

ESPN's Michael DiRocco contributed to this report.