The NFL will play a regular-season game in Berlin for the first time next season, the league announced Wednesday.

The game will be played at the Olympic Stadium. It will be the fifth regular-season game played in Germany. The NFL has played games in Munich and Frankfurt since the 2022 season.

"Germany has a rich tradition of American football, and the NFL has a deep history with the city of Berlin," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "We first held a preseason game at the Olympic Stadium 34 years ago, before it was home to NFL Europe's Berlin Thunder in the early 2000s. Now, with almost 20 million NFL fans in Germany, we'll make a historic return to the city playing a regular season game for the first time as we open the next chapter in our relationship with Berlin."

From 1990 to 1994, the NFL played five American Bowl games at the Olympic Stadium, and the venue also was home to the Berlin Thunder of NFL Europe from 2003 to 2007.

Beginning next season, the NFL can schedule up to eight international regular-season games per season. The NFL has already announced it will play two games at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London and one game in Madrid at Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

The rest of the international hosts and the teams that will be playing in the games will be announced at later dates.