TAMPA, Fla. - Tampa Bay Buccaneers All-Pro safety Antoine Winfield Jr., who missed the last four games of the regular season with a knee injury, will be active in Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the Washington Commanders, coach Todd Bowles said Friday.

Starting cornerback Jamel Dean, who missed Week 18 with a knee injury, will also be active. And starting tight end Cade Otton, who has missed the last three weeks with a knee injury, is "trending in the right way," Bowles said.

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire

Winfield has been a full participant in practice all week, while Dean was limited Wednesday and Thursday. Otton was limited Wednesday and was a full participant Thursday.

Winfield finished with seven tackles in the Bucs-Commanders Week 1 matchup while Dean had five tackles.

On the season, Dean surrendered just one touchdown as the nearest defender, according to NFL Next Gen Stats, as has Winfield. Otton's 600 receiving yards are second-most on the team, behind only Mike Evans, and the most of any tight end. His four touchdowns on the year are also the most of any tight end on the team.