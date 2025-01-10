Open Extended Reactions

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston, listed as questionable with a thigh injury and an illness, is "good to go" for Saturday's playoff game against the Houston Texans, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Johnston is coming off the best game of his career, where he secured 13 catches for 186 yards in the Chargers Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Both totals were career-highs for Johnston.

"He's been doing it, playing at a high level all season," Coach Jim Harbaugh said. "He's an incredible competitor, that's what it says about him. The talent, the effort, his toughness, he brings a level of toughness to our team that is at a very high level. Great performance."

The Chargers will need Johnston, as they will be without receiver Joshua Palmer, who has a foot injury. After an inconsistent rookie season, Johnston has been one of quarterback Justin Herbert's top targets this season.

Johnston is second on the team in targets (91), receptions (55) and yards (711). He leads the Chargers in receiving touchdowns (8).