Lamar Jackson beat out Josh Allen at quarterback, and Ja'Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson were unanimous choices for the Associated Press 2024 NFL All-Pro Team.

Saquon Barkley received 48 of 50 first-place votes, and Patrick Surtain II got 49 from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league.

"Wow, that's crazy. That's respect right there. That's love," Jefferson said of his unanimous selection and second overall.

Jackson received 30 first-place votes to Allen's 18, making the team for the second straight year and third overall. Peyton Manning (7) and Aaron Rodgers (4) are the only quarterbacks with more All-Pro nominations in the Super Bowl era than Jackson.

2024 AP All-Pro Selections First team Offense

Quarterback: Lamar Jackson, Ravens

Running Back: Saquon Barkley, Eagles

Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens

Tight End: Brock Bowers, Raiders

Wide Receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

Left Tackle: Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers

Left Guard: Joe Thuney, Chiefs

Center: Creed Humphrey, Chiefs

Right Guard: Quinn Meinerz, Broncos

Right Tackle: Penei Sewell, Detroit Defense

Edge Rushers: Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals

Interior Linemen: Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Chris Jones, Chiefs

Linebackers: Zack Baun, Eagles; Fred Warner, 49ers; Roquan Smith, Ravens

Cornerbacks: Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Derek Stingley Jr., Texans

Slot cornerback: Marlon Humphrey, Ravens

Safeties: Kerby Joseph, Lions; Xavier McKinney, Packers Special Teams

Place-kicker: Chris Boswell, Steelers

Punter: Jack Fox, Lions

Kick Returner: KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys

Punt Returner: Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos

Special Teamer: Brenden Schooler, Patriots

Long Snapper: Andrew DePaola, Vikings Second team Offense

Quarterback: Josh Allen, Bills

Running Back: Derrick Henry, Ravens

Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers

Tight End: George Kittle, 49ers

Wide Receivers: Terry McLaurin, Commanders; CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys; A.J. Brown, Eagles

Left Tackle: Jordan Mailata, Eagles

Left Guard: Quenton Nelson, Colts

Center: Frank Ragnow, Lions

Right Guard: Chris Lindstrom, Falcons

Right Tackle: Lane Johnson, Eagles Defense

Edge Rushers: T.J. Watt, Steelers; Nik Bonitto*, Broncos; Andrew Van Ginkel*, Vikings

Interior Linemen: Zach Allen, Broncos; Jalen Carter, Eagles

Linebackers: Frankie Luvu, Commanders; Bobby Wagner, Commanders; Zaire Franklin, Colts

Cornerbacks: Trent McDuffie, Chiefs; Christian Gonzalez, Patriots

Slot cornerback: Derwin James, Chargers

Safeties: Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Budda Baker, Cardinals Special teams

Place-kicker: Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys

Punter: Logan Cooke, Jaguars

Kick Returner: Austin Ekeler, Commanders

Punt Returner: Kalif Raymond, Lions

Special Teamer: J.T. Gray, Saints

Long Snapper: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars * Tied for second-team spot

Linebacker Roquan Smith, slot cornerback Marlon Humphrey and fullback Patrick Ricard joined Jackson from the Baltimore Ravens (12-5).

The NFC-leading Detroit Lions (15-2) had four players selected: wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, right tackle Penei Sewell, safety Kerby Joseph and punter Jack Fox.

"They know what's up," said Joseph, who led the NFL with nine interceptions but was snubbed from the Pro Bowl.

Barkley, who ran for 2,005 yards in 16 games in his first season with the Eagles (14-3), and linebacker Zack Baun were Philadelphia's first-team selections. Barkley sat out the final regular-season game with the Eagles locked into the No. 2 seed instead of trying to break Eric Dickerson's 40-year-old single-season rushing record.

Cleveland Browns edge rusher Myles Garrett and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner were each chosen for the fourth time.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers left tackle Tristan Wirfs became the first player selected at both tackle spots. Before 2016, the All-Pro roster included two tackles but didn't differentiate between right or left side. Wirfs made it at right tackle in 2021. He switched positions in 2023.

"It's pretty special," Wirfs said. "It's something I wanted to do, wanted to accomplish."

Fourteen players are first-timers, including Las Vegas Raiders rookie tight end Brock Bowers. He got 27 first-place votes to George Kittle's 22.

Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey and left guard Joe Thuney and Denver Broncos right guard Quinn Meinerz round out the offense.

Cincinnati's Trey Hendrickson, who led the NFL with 17½ sacks, joined Garrett at edge rusher.

"That's such a privilege and an honor," Hendrickson said.

Kansas City's Chris Jones and Pittsburgh's Cameron Heyward are the interior defensive linemen. Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney joined Surtain, Humphrey and Joseph in the secondary.

"That's a huge honor," Surtain said. "That's one of the accolades I definitely had goals for."

Stingley, the third overall pick in 2022 chosen right before two-time All-Pro cornerback Sauce Gardner, rebounded from two injury-plagued seasons and played every game to help Houston win its second straight AFC South title.

"It's really more about the secondary as a unit, how do we jell together when it comes to communication, when the ball is in the air and different types of things like that. I'd rather focus more on that than the personal," Stingley said.

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell, Cowboys kick returner KaVontae Turpin, Broncos punt returner Marvin Mims Jr., Patriots special teams ace Brenden Schooler and Vikings long-snapper Andrew DePaola, along with Fox, were the special teams picks.

Jackson also was an All-Pro in 2019 and 2023. He was the NFL MVP both of those seasons, when Baltimore had the AFC's No. 1 seed but failed to reach the Super Bowl. Joe Burrow received the two first-place votes at quarterback that didn't go to Jackson and Allen.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry received the two first-place votes that didn't go to Barkley.

St. Brown (40), Thuney (41), Humphrey (44), Baun (44), Garrett (45) and Turpin (49) also had at least 40 of the 50 first-place votes.

This was the third year for the AP's voting system. Voters chose a first team and a second team. First-team votes are worth 3 points, while second-team votes are worth 1.