GREEN BAY, Wis. -- A week that began with a limited practice session and elbow soreness ended with Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love completely off the injury report heading into Sunday's NFC wild-card playoff game at the Philadelphia Eagles.

Love, who left last week's regular-season finale against the Chicago Bears after he landed on his right elbow and experienced numbness in his throwing hand, was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

"He did well," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said after Friday's practice. "Today was a good day."

Love's backup, Malik Willis, also was a full participant and had no injury designation for Sunday. Willis injured the thumb on his throwing hand late in his relief appearance for Love against the Bears.

The Packers defense also might get a boost with the return of linebacker Quay Walker (ankle) and safety Evan Williams (quadriceps). Both missed the final three regular season games but returned to practice this week. Officially, they were listed as questionable but all signs pointed to them playing against the Eagles.

"It's nice to have the leadership of Quay, and the one thing about Evan, Evan is such a smart football player, and it comes so easy to him," Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley said this week. "The communication back there, it's just like nice calming factor when he's back there. I think for [safety Xavier McKinney] too, it allows X to kind of not have to do it all, where it allows X to say all right, I'm going to play ball now. But I'm grateful for those guys who stepped in, they did a nice job."

The Packers also listed defensive tackle T.J. Slaton (ankle), defensive lineman Brenton Cox Jr. (foot) and offensive lineman Andre Dillard (concession) as questionable. The Packers ruled out safety Zayne Anderson (concussion) and receiver Christian Watson (knee). Watson was lost for the season due to a torn ACL in Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bears.