MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- The Miami Dolphins fired special teams coordinator Danny Crossman after five years in the role, the team announced Friday.

The Dolphins also fired wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Wes Welker after their passing offense fell from top of the league in 2023 to 15th in 2024.

"I am grateful for Danny's contributions and dedication to the Dolphins over the course of many seasons, as well as the numerous ways he helped me as a head coach," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. "I also want to thank Wes for his investment here. This was not a decision I came to lightly, but as I have evaluated the season and areas where we must improve, I believe that change is needed and am motivated to do what is best for the team as we move forward."

Crossman was one of the longest-tenured coaches on Miami's staff and remained in his role when McDaniel was hired in 2022. Since then, however, the Dolphins' special teams unit ranks 21st in yards per punt return, 22nd in yards per kick return and 32nd in opponents' yards per kick return. Miami also committed 21 penalties on special teams this season, tied for fourth-most in the NFL.

Miami's opponents' starting field position after a kick return in 2024 was the 30.7-yard line -- the fifth-highest in the league.

Welker came to Miami when McDaniel was hired in 2022 and immediately oversaw one of the most productive passing offenses in the NFL. During his first two seasons with the team, the Dolphins had the second-most passing yards in the league and the most passing plays of 50 yards or more. That production fell off in 2024, however, when they had the third-fewest passing plays of 20 yards or more, and just three plays of 50 yards or more.

The highest-paid wide receiver room in the NFL failed to produce a 1,000-yard receiver this season. The Dolphins also have struggled to produce a viable third receiver behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle since 2022.

Crossman is the third coordinator fired under McDaniel, joining former defensive coordinators Josh Boyer and Vic Fangio.