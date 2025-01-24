Stephen A. Smith, Cam Newton and Dan Orlovsky debate whether Jalen Hurts stands to change his narrative the most of any quarterback left in the playoffs if he sends the Eagles to the Super Bowl. (2:40)

PHILADELPHIA -- Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts said his injured left knee is "progressing" but he does anticipate wearing a brace for Sunday's NFC title game against the Washington Commanders.

All eyes have been on Hurts' knee this week after an awkward takedown in the third quarter of the divisional round of the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams in which his left leg was pinned under him.

He finished the game but lacked his usual mobility. He had six carries for 71 yards and a touchdown before the injury; the only rushing stats he had after came on a kneel-down to end the game.

His teammates have been offering positive reports on Hurts this week. Right tackle Lane Johnson said following Thursday's practice that Hurts "was mobile, he was moving." Left tackle Jordan Mailata noted that his QB has had "good energy."

"I'm expecting Jalen to be Jalen," said running back Saquon Barkley. "He's going to show up for us, he's going to make plays. He's a winner. He's got the 'it' factor."

Elsewhere on the injury front, tight end Dallas Goedert (ankle) and starting center Cam Jurgens (back) practiced for the first time this week Friday. Goedert was listed as a full participant, according to the injury report, while Jurgens was limited and is questionable for Sunday's affair.

Jurgens declined to talk in the locker room afterwards. Left guard Landon Dickerson was taking snaps at center in Jurgens' absence earlier this week and would likely get the call if Jurgens can't play.

Goedert left no mystery, saying he was good to go for Sunday.

"I feel great today. It was a great practice out there, I was moving around really well, so I'm really happy with where I'm at," he said.

Rookie standout corner Quinyon Mitchell left the Rams game with a shoulder injury but has practiced this week and has also said he will play Sunday.