Open Extended Reactions

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) had a career-high 71 tackles in 2024. AP Photo/Julio Cortez

FRISCO, Texas -- For the 29th straight season, the Dallas Cowboys are left watching other teams play in the NFC Championship Game. The 7-10 finish in 2024 is 19 days old. The Cowboys currently don't have a head coach or any coach at any position.

But as much as it was a forgotten season done in by poor scheming, poor planning, poor executing and poor health, there were some bright spots for the Cowboys in 2024.

Beyond the uber-talents, such as edge rusher Micah Parsons and receiver CeeDee Lamb, here are five players who shined for the Cowboys.

When the NFL adopted new kickoff return rules in 2024, the Cowboys knew Turpin would be a weapon. He ended up averaging 33.5 yards per kick return, the best rate in franchise history and the second highest in the NFL since the 1970 merger.

His Week 12 return for a touchdown against the Washington Commanders after a bobble at the goal line and a spin to create space was the Cowboys' play of the year. He also returned a punt 60 yards for a touchdown, joining Kevin Williams as the only players in Cowboys history to record a rushing touchdown, receiving touchdown, punt return touchdown and kick return touchdown in a career.

Turpin was named a first-team All-Pro for his efforts and, for the second time in three years, was named to the Pro Bowl Games.

The Cowboys will have a decision to make on Turpin this offseason as he is set to become a restricted free agent. To keep him, the Cowboys almost assuredly will have give him the second-round tender, projected at roughly $5 million, to keep teams away from signing him.

KaVontae Turpin goes 99 yards for the TD 🔥



📺: #DALvsWAS on FOX

📱: https://t.co/waVpO8ZBqG pic.twitter.com/IiHNVZAnt5 — NFL (@NFL) November 24, 2024

Brandon Aubrey, kicker

Two years in the league, two Pro Bowl selections.

He made 40 of 47 attempts in 2024, and while that's five more misses than his rookie season, it's not exactly what it seems. Three of those misses came from 51, 70 and 61 yards. The 61-yarder hit the upright. Two other misses were blocked. He made a 65-yard attempt, which is the second longest in NFL history (66, Justin Tucker).

Aubrey made 14 field goal tries from 50 yards or more, the most by a kicker in a season in NFL history. He is the first kicker to have at least 10 field goal makes from 50-plus yards in multiple seasons.

He is a weapon for an offense that struggled to get into the end zone. His leg strength can free up a playcaller, knowing he has a field goal in the bank. He is also a weapon on kickoffs with his ability to kick it out of the end zone or place the ball in the corners.

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle totaled 385 rushing yards in his first three seasons before tallying 1,079 in 2025. Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Rico Dowdle, running back

It took the Cowboys too long to make Dowdle their No. 1 running back, but he made the most of the opportunity, finishing with 1,079 rushing yards. He closed the season with four 100-yard games in the final six weeks.

It coincided with the Cowboys' line play improving, but there are questions about his big-play ability. He had 25 carries of 10 yards or more but only two of 20 yards or more.

Of course, he is set to become an unrestricted free agent in March. The draft is filled with top running back prospects, which could affect the Cowboys' decision on whether to re-sign him.

It will be interesting to see if the Cowboys believe in the modern adage that running backs can be found anywhere, since Dowdle was an undrafted free agent who never had a 100-yard game or more than 89 carries in a season before 2024.

DeMarvion Overshown, linebacker

This is a case of good and bad.

The good is obvious: After missing his rookie year with a torn ACL in his left knee, he finished second on the team in tackles (95), had five sacks, returned an interception for a touchdown and had 16 quarterback pressures. And he did it in only 13 games.

In that 13th game, he suffered a torn ACL, MCL and PCL in his right knee. His availability for at least a portion of 2025 is in question.

Before the injury, the Cowboys had a playmaker they could pair with Parsons in the front seven. That's up in the air now.

Jourdan Lewis, cornerback

He was the constant among the cornerbacks, missing only one game. Trevon Diggs missed the final four games because of a left knee injury that required surgery. DaRon Bland missed the first 10 games because of a left foot surgery.

Lewis finished with 78 tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, three pressures, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble and five pass deflections. He played 79% of the snaps with defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer growing to love Lewis' combativeness and willingness to set the edges in the running game.

Of the Cowboys' 22 unrestricted free agents, they must keep Lewis.