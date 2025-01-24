The "Get Up" crew is divided on whether the Philadelphia Eagles' season would be a failure if they lose to the Washington Commanders. (2:15)

Sunday's NFC Championship Game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles brings a rare but exciting scenario: division rivals battling for a conference title.

It's the fifth time since 2000 that division foes have faced off in this high-stakes game. This marks the second all-time postseason meeting between the Commanders and Eagles. Their first meeting came in the 1990 wild-card round, where Washington won 20-6.

This is also the fifth NFC title game featuring NFC East teams and the first since 1986. Philadelphia enters as a 6-point favorite with a 64% chance to win, according to ESPN Analytics.

History suggests there's more on the line than just a Super Bowl berth. In all four previous instances, the winner of the conference title game went on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Here's a look at those matchups and what happened when the rivalry stakes couldn't have been higher.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp connected for their 20th touchdown of the season, joining Tom Brady and Randy Moss (2007) as the only quarterback-receiver duos in NFL history to reach 20 touchdowns in their first season together, including playoffs. AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

The Rams, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford in his first season with the team after 12 years with the Detroit Lions, rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter dispatching the 49ers.

Cooper Kupp, the NFL's leading receiver, had 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns, while Odell Beckham Jr. posted season-highs with nine receptions and 113 yards.

The victory sent Los Angeles to Super Bowl LVI, where they defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 to win their first title since 1999. The Rams became only the second team to play a Super Bowl in their home stadium and earned their first championship as a Los Angeles-based team since 1951.

2013: Seattle Seahawks 23, San Francisco 49ers 14

Seattle hosted San Francisco in one of the most memorable conference championships of the decade.

The Seahawks' victory was sealed by Richard Sherman's iconic deflection of a pass intended for Michael Crabtree in the end zone during the closing minute.

They carried that momentum into Super Bowl XLVIII, where they dominated the Denver Broncos 43-8 to secure their first-ever championship in what remains the largest margin of victory for an underdog.

Green Bay struck first in the opening quarter with a 1-yard touchdown run by quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Scott Strazzante/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The Packers traveled to Soldier Field to face the Bears in their second playoff meeting -- their first since falling to Chicago 33-14 in the divisional round in 1941 -- between the two storied NFC North franchises.

Green Bay's defense stepped up, holding Chicago scoreless for the game's first three quarters.

With the win, the Packers became the NFC's first No. 6 seed to advance to the Super Bowl. They were also the third NFC wild-card team to achieve the feat.

Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to Super Bowl XLV, where they defeated the Pittsburgh Steelers 31-25 for the franchise's fourth championship.

2008: Pittsburgh Steelers 23, Baltimore Ravens 14

Along with his 40-yard pick-six, Troy Polamalu added to three tackles, one assist, one tackle for loss and two passes defensed. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

After sweeping Baltimore in the regular season, Pittsburgh hosted their AFC North foe for a third showdown.

Pittsburgh's defense dominated, forcing four turnovers, capped by Troy Polamalu's dramatic 40-yard pick-six for the game's final touchdown.

The Steelers went on to defeat the Arizona Cardinals 27-23 in Super Bowl XLIII, claiming their sixth Lombardi Trophy.

ESPN Research contributed to this story.