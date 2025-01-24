The "Get Up" crew is divided on whether the Philadelphia Eagles' season would be a failure if they lose to the Washington Commanders. (2:15)

The blanket of snow that covered Lincoln Financial Field in the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC divisional round win is now up for sale. Well, kind of.

The Eagles defeated the Los Angeles Rams 28-22 last Sunday, powered by running back Saquon Barkley's 205 yards on 26 carries and two touchdowns. The victory sent Philadelphia to the NFC Championship Game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday (3:00 p.m. ET, FOX).

To keep the winning moment frozen for fans, the grounds crew at Lincoln Financial Field grabbed their shovels and a cooler to preserve the momentous win for die-hard Eagles fans.

"The Realest," a memorabilia authenticator, collected over 100 pints of snow in the Eagles' endzone and offered it by a "snow-pint" on a first-come-first-served basis.

The frozen moment was placed in a white ice cream-like container with vertical stripes of the Eagles' midnight green surrounded by two horizontal black stripes. The game's score and "divisional round winner" are also plastered on the drum, with their playoff mantra, "Let's Hunt," on the lid.

To keep the snow frozen, it was packaged with dry ice. The Realest encouraged purchasers to "keep frozen" to prevent melting.

Priced at $50 per pint, it has already sold out.

Philadelphia made its first NFC championship appearance since 2022 when the team advanced to face the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl LVII. On Sunday, the Eagles will become the first team since the 1976 Las Vegas Raiders to play five consecutive games at home.

If the Eagles defeat the Commanders to reach Super Bowl LIX, they may create another opportunity for a unique souvenir.