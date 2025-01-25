Open Extended Reactions

When Jayden Daniels trots out for the Washington Commanders' NFC Championship Game matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, he'll be following in the footsteps of a childhood favorite.

Growing up, Daniels' favorite professional quarterback was six-time Pro Bowl pick Donovan McNabb, who spent 11 of his 13 NFL seasons with the Eagles.

Daniels' fandom wasn't just talk, either -- a photo posted on social media by the NFL on Thursday shows the Commanders rookie rocking McNabb's since-retired No. 5 Philadelphia jersey as a child.

Though Daniels' California roots lent itself to other sports inspirations such as Reggie Bush and Kobe Bryant, McNabb's influence stood out. During his days playing at Arizona State, Daniels mentioned in an interview that he chose No. 5 as his college jersey because of McNabb.

McNabb started three NFC Championship Games in his home stadium during his Eagles tenure, winning one. Daniels will have a chance to grab a win of his own as a member of the visiting team on Sunday.