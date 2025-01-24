Open Extended Reactions

CINCINNATI -- When Bengals coach Zac Taylor named the ideal traits for his next defensive coordinator, one jumped out. A familiarity with the AFC North.

For Taylor, playing in one of the NFL's toughest divisions requires an intimate understanding of what makes it so daunting. That meant hiring someone he knew well -- former assistant Al Golden, who was officially announced as Cincinnati's defensive coordinator on Thursday.

If Cincinnati wants to get back to being not only a playoff team but a Super Bowl contender, that requires improved play in the division. That point was hammered home when the Bengals announced the hire of new offensive line coach Scott Peters.

"(Peters) has done a great job of both developing young players and helping veteran players continue to grow," Taylor said in a statement. "He is familiar with the AFC North and knows what it takes to win in our division."

When the Bengals fired defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo following a six-year stint, Golden was the clear and obvious name to serve as the replacement. In 2020 and 2021, he was Cincinnati's linebackers coach and also played a key role in the team's pass rush packages, a source told ESPN at the time. After the Bengals lost to the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI, Golden was hired as Notre Dame's defensive coordinator.

As the Bengals' hopes of having a promising 2024 season waned, Notre Dame's stock continued to ascend. And Golden's defense played a major role in the success. The Fighting Irish finished the year sixth among all Power Four teams in points allowed per drive (1.34), according to ESPN Research.

Cincinnati, on the other hand, failed to find its footing until late in the season. Through the first 13 weeks of the season, the Bengals ranked 30th among 32 teams in points allowed per drive and Cincinnati was four games under .500.

The tipping point for the defense came in a Week 13 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Quarterback Russell Wilson threw for 414 yards in a 44-38 win against the Bengals. Anarumo made changes after that game and Cincinnati won five straight to close the year, but it wasn't enough to put the Bengals in the playoff and prevent Taylor from firing his long-time coordinator.

It was a stark contrast from the previous two years in which the Bengals won the AFC North in back-to-back seasons. But as the Bengals lost key players on defense, Cincinnati was unable to play well in the division. Over the last two years in AFC North play, the Bengals ranked last in the division in points allowed per drive, touchdowns per drive and yards per play, per ESPN Research.

That's what made hiring someone who understood the division paramount for Taylor.

"I think when people come and they play all four teams in this division, they feel that immediately," Taylor said on Jan. 6. "And so you're certainly (going to) need a coordinator that has an understanding of that."

Philosophically, there are similarities between Anarumo and Golden. Both men prefer to operate out of a 3-4 defense, which Anarumo ran a version of since he arrived in 2019. And like Anarumo, who was dubbed the "Mad Scientist" by his players during the 2022 season, Golden also employs several looks.

"They don't just play one coverage," Ohio State offensive coordinator Chip Kelly said of Golden's Notre Dame defense ahead of the CFP final. "They're going to mix it up.

"They try to keep you off balance and keep the quarterback guessing. They bring different blitzes and attack your pressures in a really good matter."

That said, there is a notable difference. Kelly said in evaluating Notre Dame's tape from the entire season, Golden's group primarily played man coverage. The Bengals were 15th in the league in man coverage rates in 2024.

Cincinnati knows what it is getting in their new defensive coordinator. And Taylor and the Bengals know they must get more from that unit if they want to be a contender once again.