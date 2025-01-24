Matt Miller says the Titans should take Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter at No. 1, and Adam Schefter affirms that Tennessee could pass on a quarterback. (1:56)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After a 3-14 season, the Tennessee Titans decided some things needed to change in hopes of becoming a winning organization. As a result, Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker spearheaded the franchise's general manager search after parting ways with Ran Carthon earlier this month following two years on the job.

The Titans' wide net initially included 10 virtual interviews before narrowing to six in-person meetings. They eventually landed on Mike Borgonzi, who had his introductory news conference Wednesday.

Borgonzi served the previous 16 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs, including the last four years as their assistant general manager after being promoted in 2021. Before that, he served three seasons as the Chiefs' director of football operations and one season as director of player personnel in 2017.

Kansas City hired Borgonzi as its college scouting administrator in 2009. He went on to be the manager of football operations in 2010, then pro personnel scout from 2011 to 2012. Borgonzi spent 2013 and 2014 as the assistant director of pro scouting before becoming co-director of player personnel from 2015 to 2016.

Before joining the Chiefs, Borgonzi was the assistant recruiting coordinator at Boston College (2007-08). Boston College played in the ACC championship twice and won the 2007 Champs Sports Bowl while Borgonzi was there.

While in Kansas City, Borgonzi had the opportunity to learn from former Chiefs general manager John Dorsey, who played linebacker for the Green Bay Packers from 1984 to 1989. Dorsey served various roles in the Packers' personnel department from 1991 to 1998 and 2000 to 2011. Borgonzi also pointed to Chiefs coach Andy Reid as someone that helped him learn the ropes.

"I was fortunate to be part of a winning culture that [Reid] instilled every day," Borgonzi said of his time in Kansas City.

Reid broke into the NFL as an assistant offensive line coach for the Packers in 1992. Notice a pattern developing?

Borgonzi's familiarity with the Packers' way of doing things was one of the key drawing points for Brinker, who got his start as a Green Bay scouting intern in 2009.

"Mike learned [the Packers'] system from John Dorsey in Kansas City, Andy Reed was in Green Bay at one time," Brinker said. "So when Mike and I sit down and when we talk and we talk about a player ... we speak the same language."

Brinker served in a variety of roles with the Green Bay front office before coming to Nashville in 2023. The Packers had a 139-77 record over that span and he saw them win a Super Bowl in 2010.

The Titans' new order of operations launched from Brinker's tutelage with the Packers.

"It's the draft, develop, retain, vision philosophy that requires patience over, discipline, thought and action," Brinker told ESPN. "It's been proven. It's everything that I believe. It's what I grew up in this business. That's all that I know."

Brinker met with controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk soon after the season and suggested bringing in a top talent evaluator capable of building a winning roster. The solution was to bring in Borgonzi, who will need to get started quickly with the free-agency period set to officially begin March 12.

The Titans will have an eye on free agents, but according to Brinker, the draft is where they'll especially be looking to execute their plan.

"The foundation of our roster is going to be built through the draft, and we're going to be selective in free agency," Brinker said.

Titans coach Brian Callahan saw a significant influx of young talent when he was the offensive coordinator for the Cincinnati Bengals during the 2020 draft. The Bengals used the top pick on Joe Burrow, who went on to become their franchise quarterback. Cincinnati also added playmaking wide receiver Tee Higgins in the second round and inside linebacker Logan Wilson in the third. Wilson posted at least 100 tackles in four of the last five seasons.

"You not only get the first overall pick, you get the first pick in the rounds after that as well," Callahan said. "You have a chance to improve your team. I've seen it done. I've been a part of it."

It will be a bit more difficult for Callahan to see a repeat in the draft success this time around. The Titans as of now only have two picks (No. 1 and No. 35) in the top 100 in this year's draft. Their third-round pick this year was dealt to the Chiefs along with a swap of 2024 seventh-round picks last year to acquire cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.

"I would love to have 30 picks over the next three years and 12 of those picks come from the top 100," Brinker said.

Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi answers questions at his introductory news conference Wednesday. Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images

Given Brinker's desire to acquire more top-100 picks, Borgonzi will be charged with filling the void, as they only have eight picks in the top 100 over the next three years.

The new general manager must sync up with Callahan to get the Titans pointed in the right direction. Adams Strunk has shown she will take action if the desired results aren't achieved. She has parted ways with a head coach or general manager in each of the last three seasons. The streak began when she fired general manager Jon Robinson in December 2022, followed by coach Mike Vrabel being let go last January and Carthon two weeks ago.

"It starts with being 3-14 as a football team and winning nine games over the last 34," Titans president and chief executive officer Burke Nihill told ESPN. "The assessment that Amy's done is to go from a three-win team to a championship football team, we need to reevaluate the experience set and the skillset of the general manager position."

The Titans envision a leadership team that is in "alignment from the coaching to scouting to ownership." The general manager will oversee the personnel staff and the coaching staff. He'll have to set the free agency and draft strategy while integrating coaching into the overall process.

"My vision as a team builder is to draft and develop," Borgonzi said. "We want to build a foundation of homegrown talent and reward those players that meet our standards."

Even though the general manager will have to answer to Brinker, the franchise will lean on him to play a significant role in their rise from the bottom of the league.

"We're hiring Mike to do that job," Brinker said. "I'm trying to hire the best general manager that I can possibly find to build this roster, and I want to build it with him."