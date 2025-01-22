Mel Kiper Jr. explains why he has Cam Ward ranked above Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders in his latest NFL mock draft. (2:34)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- New Tennessee Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi left all options on the table when asked about the top pick in the NFL draft.

Borgonzi has held the position of Titans GM for only a few days, but he already has received congratulatory messages from various league associates along with a desire to "keep in touch" regarding the No. 1 pick.

Titans president of football operations Chad Brinker's "Draft, Develop, Retain" mission revolves around accumulating picks and building the roster through the draft. Borgonzi shares the vision and didn't close the door to trade possibilities when the draft comes around.

"Draft picks are our biggest form of currency, so when there's opportunities to trade back to collect more picks, we're going to do that," Borgonzi said Wednesday during his introductory news conference.

Brinker wants to add playmakers at premier positions through the draft, but Tennessee has just two picks (No.1 and No. 35) in the top 100 this year. He wants to make 30 draft picks over the next three years and wants 12 of them to be in the top 100. Trading back from the top overall pick could add to their total.

But if the Titans identify a player they feel is too good to pass up, they'll have a tough decision to make.

"We're going to look at all avenues as far as that number one pick," Brinker said. "But we won't pass on a generational talent with the first pick in the NFL Draft."

With Will Levis being the only quarterback under contract, the Titans don't have a proven option on the roster to be their franchise cornerstone. Trading down would likely cost the Titans an opportunity to select one of the top two quarterbacks this year.

Having come from the Kansas City Chiefs, Borgonzi understands how hitting at quarterback in the draft can launch a team into elite status in the league. That's what trading up to the 10th spot in the 2017 draft to select Patrick Mahomes did for Kansas City.

"The quarterback is the most important position, arguably in sports," Borgonzi said. "So you have to solidify the quarterback position. We're going to be relentless attacking this until we find the answer."

Borgonzi said the Chiefs recognized a rare skill set with Mahomes early in the process that was further supported through meetings at the NFL scouting combine and team visits.

Traveling to the East-West Shrine Bowl and the Senior Bowl with Brinker, coach Brian Callahan, and other staff members over the next week will offer Borgonzi an earlier chance to take a closer look at some of this year's top prospects.

With a new stadium coming in 2027, the Titans will need to find a quarterback soon. The Titans are trusting Borgonzi to put them in position to get them on track after finishing 3-14 this season. Borgonzi said he has full authority over the free agency and draft process, but Brinker has tiebreaking authority.

"We're all in there collectively trying to get this right," Brinker said. "Mike is hired to build this roster and he's going to get every opportunity to build the roster."