BOSTON -- A jury acquitted New England Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers on Friday in his assault and battery trial.

Peppers finished testifying earlier Friday by denying he choked or shoved the woman who had accused him. Peppers, who first took the witness stand Thursday, had been on trial on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

"I usually say, 'My client was found not guilty,'" Marc Brofsky, Peppers' attorney, said. "But in this case I will say, 'He was found innocent,' given the state of the evidence, given how quickly the jury returned their verdict. They knew it was a joke."

A woman testified Thursday that Peppers grabbed her by the neck, slammed her against the wall and pushed her down the stairs after another man called her cell phone several times while they were in bed.

Peppers said from the stand that he told police he believed "she was trying to do all this to mess up my career," according to The Boston Globe.

Along with the woman's testimony, prosecutors showed several videos of the incident, in which Peppers can be seen asking the naked woman to repeatedly leave his house in Braintree, Massachusetts. The woman said Peppers was filming her and taunting her as she tried to get her belongings and depart after the alleged assault.

The police report of the October incident supported the woman's testimony. Police said she refused to go to a hospital and was treated at the home for her injuries.

"He grabbed me by the neck and slammed me against the wall," the woman said. "My feet weren't touching the wall, and he was holding me up against the wall."

During cross-examination Thursday, Brofsky challenged the woman's account and extent of her injuries. He also noted the $9.5 million lawsuit the woman has filed against Peppers, alleging she was "looking for money."

The woman disputed that it was about money, saying, "You can't put a number on trauma." She said she was also looking for an apology and for Peppers to get counseling for anger management.

After the verdict was announced Friday, Peppers said he "knew eventually the truth would come to light."

"In a lot of situations, a lot of guys settle because they don't want the media show, they don't want their name being dragged through the mud like that," he said. "But I'm the type of guy, I stand for what's right."

Peppers added: "I need to protect myself a little more. I encourage every man or woman who has something to lose, if you ever find yourself in a situation like I was in, you have to record it because that might be the only thing that saves you."

On Thursday, Peppers admitted to cocaine possession ahead of his domestic violence trial. That was continued without finding, according to the Globe, which means that if he stays out of trouble over the next four months, the charge will be dropped.

Peppers was out seven games after being put on the commissioner exempt list Oct. 9 following the incident. He was removed from the list Nov. 25 but appeared in only two of the Patriots' final five games this season because of foot and hamstring injuries.

The Patriots signed Peppers, in his third season with the team, to an extension over the summer. Peppers was drafted by the Browns in 2017 and spent two seasons in Cleveland before playing for the New York Giants for three seasons. His current contract with the Patriots runs through 2027.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.