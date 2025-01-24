Quinshon Judkins breaks free for a 70-yard rush, then forces his way into the end zone for his 3rd touchdown of the game. (1:12)

Ohio State star running back Quinshon Judkins is leaving school early and will declare for the NFL draft, he told ESPN.

His addition to the 2025 draft highlights another high-end tailback, as Judkins is projected to be a Top 50 pick, according to NFL scouts, and ranks as the No. 5 overall running back in the upcoming draft in Mel Kiper Jr.'s position rankings.

Judkins was at Ohio State for just one season and left as a national champion, and his decision comes off a dazzling three-touchdown performance in Ohio State's victory over Notre Dame on Monday night. Judkins ran for 100 yards on 11 carries and scored two rushing touchdowns. He caught two passes for 21 yards and a touchdown.

"My time here at Ohio State was like no other," Judkins told ESPN in a phone interview. "It was like no other place I've ever been. I enjoyed my time here so much. I'm ready to take the next step in my journey and prove I'm best running back in the draft class."

On the season in Columbus, he ran for 1,060 yards, caught 22 passes for 161 yards and scored 16 touchdowns for the Buckeyes. Judkins split carries at Ohio State with senior tailback TreVeyon Henderson, who is Kiper's No. 9 tailback prospect. Judkins said his time at Ohio State helped prepare him for this step, as he saw value being around so many NFL players and bonding together to win.

"My coaches helped so much take my game to next level and develop me into a better player," he said. "It was a super beneficial mentality to have being a pro, it helped me so much in that aspect.

"Playing around the best players in the country. You get to compete against the best players. It helped me sharpen my tools."

He came to Ohio State last year after two seasons at Ole Miss. In Oxford, he was a first-team All-SEC tailback in 2023 and set Ole Miss school records with 1,567 rushing yards and 16 rushing TDs in 2022.

Coming off three productive seasons, Judkins showcased his versatility. He finished his three-year career at OSU/Ole Miss with 4,227 yards from scrimmage and 50 touchdowns.

He's also a threat out of the backfield in the pass game, as he has 59 catches in his career for 442 yards and five touchdowns.

Judkins' most productive season in his career came in his true freshman season. He led the SEC in rushing attempts (274) and went on to average a career-high 5.7 yards per carry. In total, he had 1,699 yards from scrimmage. He also led the SEC in touchdowns with 17 in 2022.

"Whoever picks me is going to get a super passionate player," he said. "A guy who makes plays on the field and can catch the ball, run the ball and pass protect. I can do so many things that have a huge impact on the game. Not only just that, but also a younger guy who can come in and have great leadership. My time at Ohio State, I've learned so much about that and being a great teammate as well."

He stressed there was no better way to finish his career than with a championship.

"It's an amazing feeling just leaving as a champions," he said. "This is what me and my brothers and coaches set out to do to achieve that goal, and there's no better feeling. It's a feeling that's also unreal to speak about, it's something that will live forever and a memory me and my brothers will have forever."