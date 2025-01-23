Kirk Herbstreit heaps praise on Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame despite losing to Ohio State in the College Football Playoff. (2:29)

Herbstreit: This is just the beginning for Notre Dame (2:29)

Open Extended Reactions

Notre Dame cornerback Benjamin Morrison, a freshman All-America selection in 2022 who became a team captain before an October hip injury ended his 2024 season, is headed to the NFL draft.

Morrison announced his decision Thursday on social media, writing, "This is not just the end of one chapter -- it's the beginning of another. I'll carry the lessons, memories, and love from Notre Dame every step of the way."

ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. lists Morrison as his No. 23 overall prospect and No. 3 cornerback for the draft.

Notre Dame also is losing several players to the transfer portal following Monday's loss to Ohio State in the CFP national championship. A pair of starting offensive linemen, Rocco Spindler and Pat Coogan, entered the portal, as did backup Sam Pendleton with a "do not contact" tag. Other Notre Dame portal entries include wide receivers Jayden Thomas and Deion Colzie.

The 6-foot, 190-pound Morrison had six interceptions as a true freshman in 2022, tying for third nationally and earning freshman All-America honors from ESPN and other outlets. His six interceptions were the most for a Notre Dame player since linebacker Manti Te'o had seven as a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2012.

Morrison had three interceptions and a team-high 10 pass breakups in 2023, when he was a semifinalist for the Thorpe Award. Named a preseason All-America selection in the fall, Morrison started Notre Dame's first six games before sustaining the hip injury Oct. 12 against Stanford. He underwent season-ending hip surgery.

He finished his Notre Dame career with 9 interceptions, 27 passes defended and 84 tackles. The Phoenix native is the son of former NFL safety Darryl Morrison, who played for Washington from 1993 to 1996.

Thomas started 12 games during the 2022 and 2023 seasons and had 43 career receptions for 838 yards and seven touchdowns with Notre Dame.