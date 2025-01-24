Pat McAfee reacts to the news that the 2027 College Football Playoff will be held in Las Vegas. (0:31)

Las Vegas will host the College Football Playoff national championship game at Allegiant Stadium on Jan. 25, 2027, the CFP announced Friday.

"Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion," CFP executive director Rich Clark said in a statement. "I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027."

Las Vegas will become the third city in the Pacific time zone to host the CFP title game, joining the Bay Area (2019) and Los Angeles (2023). Miami will host the next national championship game on Jan. 19 at Hard Rock Stadium, a contest that will feature the winners of the Fiesta and Peach bowls, which will host the semifinals.

Sites have not been announced beyond 2027 in Las Vegas.

"Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field," said Steve Hill, president and CEO of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority. "We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football's greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration."