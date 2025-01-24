Open Extended Reactions

Kyle Walker has completed a move from Manchester City to AC Milan after the two clubs agreed terms, the teams announced on Friday.

Walker has joined the Italian side on loan until the end of the season. Milan also have an option to make the move permanent in the summer, but there is no obligation built into the agreement.

The 34-year-old England defender has a contract at City until 2026 but has not featured for the team since the 4-1 win over West Ham on Jan. 4.

He wrote a farewell post to City on Instagram after the transfer was confirmed.

"Manchester City ... where do I start?," Walker wrote. "Signing for this incredible club in 2017 was a dream come true. Seven years later, winning 17 trophies, including the Champions League and the famous treble is something I could only have dreamt as a child.

Kyle Walker has completed a move to AC Milan from Manchester City. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

"To play alongside so many talented players has pushed me to be the best version of myself, and I'm truly grateful for the opportunity I've had at the Etihad. A huge thank you to so many people, the coaching staff, the kit men and all the backroom staff who work tirelessly behind the scenes. You make every day enjoyable and provide the platform for us to perform at our best.

"To my teammates, from the moment I walked through the door I felt at home. Thank you for the great memories and for all the success we have shared together. You are friends, but also family for life. To Pep Guardiola, thank you for believing in me and working so hard to bring me here in 2017.

"Lastly, to the fans -- thank you for embracing me as one of your own from day one. Your unwavering support, week in, week out, home and away, will never be forgotten."

Walker's departure leaves Guardiola short of recognised right-backs despite the signing of two new defenders this month.

Abdukodir Khusanov from Lens and 19-year-old Vitor Reis from Palmeiras have both joined City in the January window.

Walker's move to Milan ends any chance that Marcus Rashford will end up at San Siro.

Milan had expressed interest in Rashford, but Serie A rules around the signing of non-EU players means that any chance of a deal materialising is dead.

Walker leaves City having won six Premier League titles and the Champions League following his move from Tottenham in 2017.