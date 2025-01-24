Open Extended Reactions

This is the time of the NBA season when desperation can begin to permeate front offices.

With two weeks until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, concerns about job security, contracts and playoff positioning start to apply a squeeze. Contenders of varying levels show just how motivated they are to push in their chips, while some start making plans to capitalize on both the flexibility and star power of this summer's free agency period.

With that in mind, here's what we're hearing about nine teams league decision-makers have flagged as potential players in the stretch run of trade season -- and how desperate each is to swing a deal.

We'll dive into that, plus break down the new starting lineup in Miami and deliver boots-on-the-ground reporting from the league's first two-game series in Paris between Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers.

Which teams are desperate for a trade?

Windy in Paris: Don't sleep on the Pacers

Amid Butler drama, one Miami rookie shines

Desperate for a deal? Where nine teams check in

Phoenix Suns

Desperation level: Extremely high