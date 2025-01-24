        <
          NBA trade deadline intel: Suns, Bucks among most desperate to make deal

          Will the Suns find a way to land Jimmy Butler before the Feb. 6 trade deadline? Here's what we're hearing. Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
          • Tim Bontemps
            Tim Bontemps
            ESPN Senior Writer
          • Brian Windhorst
            Brian Windhorst
            ESPN Senior Writer
          Jan 24, 2025, 12:00 PM

          This is the time of the NBA season when desperation can begin to permeate front offices.

          With two weeks until the Feb. 6 trade deadline, concerns about job security, contracts and playoff positioning start to apply a squeeze. Contenders of varying levels show just how motivated they are to push in their chips, while some start making plans to capitalize on both the flexibility and star power of this summer's free agency period.

          With that in mind, here's what we're hearing about nine teams league decision-makers have flagged as potential players in the stretch run of trade season -- and how desperate each is to swing a deal.

          We'll dive into that, plus break down the new starting lineup in Miami and deliver boots-on-the-ground reporting from the league's first two-game series in Paris between Victor Wembanyama's San Antonio Spurs and the Indiana Pacers.

          Desperate for a deal? Where nine teams check in

          Phoenix Suns

          Desperation level: Extremely high