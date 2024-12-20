Take a look at the important facts and figures after the Red Sox's acquisition of Garrett Crochet from the White Sox. (0:47)

Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Boston Red Sox are in agreement on a two-year, $18.25 million contract, sources told ESPN, uniting the veteran who was non-tendered in November with a team looking to shore up its pitching depth this year and beyond.

The 28-year-old Sandoval underwent Tommy John surgery in June and is not expected to pitch until the second half of 2025. Boston nevertheless paid a well-over-market rate to get Sandoval, cognizant of the heavy price of free agent starting pitchers this winter and hopeful that Sandoval can be a solid midrotation starter upon his return.

Sandoval's estimated arbitration salary for 2025 was around $5.5 million, and rather than trade him, the Angels non-tendered him. Had Sandoval been offered a contract, his arbitration number for 2026 likely would have been a minimal raise because of the lack of volume due to the injury.

His free agency, however, led to significant interest among teams -- and a big raise in 2026. Sandoval will make $5.5 million in 2025 and $12.75 million in 2026, sources said.

Sandoval illustrated his ceiling in 2022, when he posted a 2.91 ERA over 27 starts, throwing 148⅔ innings, striking out 151 and walking 60. He followed with 28 starts and a 4.11 ERA in 2023 but struggled last season with a 5.08 ERA in 16 starts before needing the surgery for elbow ligament replacement.

Boston, seeking starting pitching help this winter, swung a trade for ace Garrett Crochet with the Chicago White Sox. Like Sandoval, he will hit free agency again after 2026. Others in the Red Sox's rotation mix next season include right-handers Tanner Houck, Lucas Giolito, Brayan Bello and Kutter Crawford.

Also Friday, the Red Sox invited 2016 AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer to spring training as a non-roster invitee.

The 31-year-old right-hander missed all of last season recovering from right elbow surgery. A 2017 All-Star, Fulmer was 3-5 with a 4.42 ERA for the Cubs in 2023.

Also invited to spring training are catcher Seby Zavala, infielder/outfielder Nate Eaton and righties Isaiah Campbell, Bryan Mata, and Wyatt Mills. Mata was Boston's top pitching prospect before missing most of 2023 with an injury.