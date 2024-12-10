Open Extended Reactions

DALLAS -- The Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a deal with the Cleveland Guardians for All-Star second baseman Andres Gimenez, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Tuesday.

Infielder Spencer Horwitz, 27, is heading to Cleveland in the deal, a source told ESPN's Kiley McDaniel. The other elements of the trade were not immediately known.

The deal comes as Toronto is trying to retool its roster after a disastrous 2024 season and in the aftermath of its unsuccessful attempt to sign superstar Juan Soto.

Gimenez, 26, is in the midst of a seven-year, $106.5 million deal that runs through the 2029 season, with a club option for 2030. Gimenez has won three Gold Gloves and is widely regarded as one of the sport's best middle infielders. He stole 30 bases for the Guardians last season but batted .252 with a slugging percentage of .340 and was moved down into the lower half of the Cleveland lineup.

In an era in which executives highly value offensive production, other teams had started to view Gimenez as perhaps overpriced for the small-market Guardians, with rival executives speculating earlier in this offseason that he might be on the move.

The Blue Jays went 74-88 last season and are facing a franchise crossroad ahead, which is why they took a shot -- a long shot, it appeared from the outset -- at signing Soto. First baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., the team's best hitter, will be eligible for free agency next fall, and to date, the Blue Jays have not been able to work out a contract extension. Associates of Guerrero say that as the player weighs his options, he's not sure about the direction of the franchise.

Shortstop Bo Bichette is also eligible for free agency after next season.

The Blue Jays appear to be foregoing a significant rebuild and, according to agents and rival executives, have indicated they will do everything they can to rebound in the very competitive AL East in 2025. The Jays made a significant offer to Soto before being outbid by the New York Mets, and they have had talks with other free agents and teams about possible deals. They were among the teams involved in the bidding for pitcher Max Fried before Fried, according to sources, agreed to an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees.

Last summer, the Guardians selected second baseman Travis Bazzana with the first overall pick in the draft, and while he could be an infield candidate down the road for Cleveland, he has not played beyond the High-A level for the Guardians. Juan Brito, 23, posted an .808 OPS in Triple-A last season and could get a shot to step into Gimenez's spot.

Horwitz batted .265 with a 125 OPS+ in his first full MLB season in 2024. He's arbitration eligible in 2027 and won't hit free agency until 2030.

Cleveland, always facing payroll management, is also weighing possible trade options with first baseman Josh Naylor and outfielder Lane Thomas.